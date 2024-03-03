"So its not Kate?": Netizens react as alleged The Unknown actress from Willy Wonka experience shows her face

In a new twist in the Willy Wonka experience fiasco, the actor behind the iconic ‘The Unknown’ character has been revealed to be a 16-year-old girl on her first acting job.

The event, which took place in Glasgow, has been the topic of viral discussion on the internet, mainly due to a series of unfortunate events.

The Willy Wonka experience charged £35 per person for an allegedly immersive chocolate factory experience and promised “a celebration of sweetness and imagination," many attendees were disappointed after being met with a near-empty warehouse instead of the promised setting.

However, amidst the chaos, 'The Unknown' emerged as a new bizarre character in the plot, described as an evil chocolate maker hiding in the factory's walls. The internet was rife with speculation about the character’s identity, with some even bringing in the missing Kate Middleton controversy about The Unknown.

The Unknown’s identity from the Willy Wonka experience has left the internet with a mixed reaction, ranging from shocked to mildly disappointed

As per a detailed TikTok video, the actor behind 'The Unknown' is a 16-year-old teenager named Felicia, who is on her first acting job. Felicia took to the social media platform to share her experience participating in the Willy Wonka experience. She also expressed her gratitude for her fellow actors.

Felicia revealed that she did not like the script the first time she got it. She said,

“When I first read the script, I really did not like it. As most of you guys know, I am 16 and it was my first ever paid acting job.”

Felicia's grand reveal on TikTok provided insight into the behind-the-scenes chaos, as she shared how she was initially approached to play Willy Wonka himself but was later cast as 'The Unknown.' She also stated that she was given no instructions or direction except to act creepy. Her improvisation and interpretation of the character added yet another element of unpredictability to the already chaotic event. She said in the TikTok,

“So on the day of the actual event, we just got told to patch the script and improvise it, and the only direction I got given was to act creepy. So I tried to imagine what a man living in the walls should be like.”

For many reasons, the original clip featuring the villainous character for the first time has gone viral. Donned in a black cloak and silver mask, the character revealed itself from behind a mirror, eliciting tears, confusion, and everything in between from the kids in the audience.

The Unknown’s effectiveness, intended or not, had resulted in much speculation about its identity.

The latest reveal has only made the discourse even more intense, with people praising Felicia for her acting despite it being her first paid acting gig. Some praised the creativity and unconventional approach, while others criticized not the actor but the event's execution and its impact on attendees, particularly children. Many memes, jokes, and conspiracies about the situation have also surfaced.

The saga of 'The Unknown' and the Willy Wonka experience, in general, prove the adage true: Any publicity is good publicity.