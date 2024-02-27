Why was Glasgow Willy Wonka experience a disaster? Details explored as iconic event ends in "tears" and refunds

Every kid dreams of experiencing chocolates in the iconic Willy Wonka style as described vividly in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. However, when some of the kids did get a chance to relive what they had read in the book or seen in the movies last weekend in Glasgow, they were utterly disappointed in every way.

After the Timothee Chalamet-starrer Wonka came out weeks ago, there was a resurgence in the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory fandom, especially for the younger generation who had their introduction to the world through this.

However, the event by the House of Illuminati, which promised to be a "celebration of chocolate in all its delightful forms," ended up in tragedy as visitors and their parents were left distraught by a deplorable organization, with almost nothing looking close to how they were promised.

The day ended with police being called to a venue in Glasgow with furious parents, crying kids, and an event that shut down halfway through.

What happened at the Willy Wonka experience?

Expand Tweet

According to reports, the Willy Wonka Experience cost a substantial £35 for tickets and promised a "celebration of sweetness and imagination" based on the Warner Bros film Wonka, which came out a few weeks earlier.

However, as parents and their kids reached the promised land, they discovered a sparsely decorated warehouse with a scattering of plastic props, a semo-functional bouncing castle, and some half-hearted backdrops pasted on the walls. There were also reluctant actors trying to improvise oompa loompa dialogues in a botched attempt to make it look realistic.

To put this in context, the event promised giant mushrooms, candy canes, and chocolate fountains alongside performers, audio-visual effects, and a completely immersive experience in the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The early arrivals were already distraught and angry seeing the arrangements and protesting. According to reports, the company refunded about 850 before closing the experience to guests on Saturday, leaving the rest of the guests hanging.

Moreover, many of the visitors came a long way for the experience and spent a lot of money on travel.

Some actors spoke out about the event, revealing that they were given only a night to rehearse, making it very difficult to pull the event off.

Are House of Illuminati offering refunds for the Willy Wonka experience?

Expand Tweet

As per reports, yes, the organizers have apologized for the inconvenience and are ready to offer refunds to the visitors at the Willy Wonka experience.

A House of Illuminati spokesperson said:

"Today has been a very stressful and frustrating day for many and for that we are truly sorry. Unfortunately, at the last minute we were let down in many areas of our event and tried our best to continue on and push through and now realise we probably should have cancelled first thing this morning instead....We fully apologise for what has happened and will be giving full refunds to each and every person that purchased tickets."

Despite getting back the money, this will not be a Willy Wonka experience that children or their parents will ever look forward to.

Refunds could take up to 10 days, as per company officials.