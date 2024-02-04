Where was Wonka filmed? All shooting locations explored

The enchanting musical drama Wonka, which released on December 8, 2023, transports viewers into the realm of pure imagination as Willy Wonka takes them on a journey into the world of a chocolatier. Helmed by Paul King, the film serves as a prequel to Roald Dahl's timeless tale, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. In the third adaptation of the beloved children's book, Timothée Chalamet takes on the role of the iconic inventor.

The title delves into Willy Wonka's formative years and his aspirations of becoming a renowned chocolatier. In his quest to establish his business, he encounters several challenges and with the support of new friends, must navigate fierce competition and acts of sabotage along the way.

The magic unfolds in various captivating locations that contribute to bringing Willy Wonka's world to life. Academy Award-nominated production designer Nathan Crowley reportedly played a crucial role in scouting ideal locations throughout the United Kingdom, contributing significantly to capturing the enchanting charm of the narrative.

Expand Tweet

Willy Wonka's cinematic odyssey: Unveiling the enchanting filming locations of the 2023 film

University of Oxford, England

Several scenes were filmed in Oxford, England, including the early footage of Wonka strolling through its charming streets.

This moment sparked global interest in the movie. Crowley, the film's production designer, told FilmStories that Oxford possessed the charm necessary for the movie and was a location that helped the title stay true to Roald Dahl's original.

Numerous scenes were captured at the University of Oxford, which was founded in 1096. It is recognized as the oldest English-language university. The film also features other iconic Oxford landmarks, including the Radcliffe Camera Library and the Bridge of Sighs.

The film stars Timothée Chalamet in the lead role (Image via IMDb)

Bath, England

The city of Bath, another picturesque location in Britain, was a major part of the film's production. The renowned Colonnades of Bath became the backdrop for scenes featuring Willy Wonka confronting Scrubbit and Bleacher. During filming, the colonnades were transformed into a winter wonderland, adorned with artificial snow to create a magical atmosphere for the movie.

The film also showcases other well-known tourist attractions, like the Palace Gardens and Bath Abbey.

Expand Tweet

Lyme Regis, Dorset

At the beginning of the movie, Willy Wonka disembarks from a cargo ship, driven to turn his dreams into reality. Having traveled the globe and refined his chocolate-making skills, he arrives with his magical travel suitcase and a mind full of ideas.

Wonka's ship docks in the Lyme Regis harbor in Dorset. This harbor previously appeared in the 1982 film The French Lieutenant's Woman and in every adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion, including the most recent one in 2022.

Expand Tweet

The stunning vistas of the harbor, coupled with the stone pier of the Cobb, create a breathtaking and picturesque introduction for Willy Wonka as he embarks on his chocolate-making journey.

St Paul's Cathedral, London

Despite the support he receives from his newfound friend Noodle, Willy Wonka frequently encounters obstacles because of his three formidable competitors: Fickelgrubber, Prodnose, and Slugworth, collectively known as the Chocolate Cartel. Director Paul King envisions this trio aiming to eliminate competition, singling out Willy Wonka as a potential threat to their enterprises.

Wonka discovers that the cartel operates from a covert base beneath a parish controlled by the corrupt Father Julius. Director Paul King chose St. Paul's Cathedral in London, renowned for its distinctive dome and celebrated as one of the city's most famous landmarks, to capture the entrance to the secret headquarters of the cartel.

Expand Tweet

King previously used this historic site in some of his acclaimed projects, including Paddington and Paddington 2.

Verulamium Park, St. Albans

Willy Wonka dreams of opening a chocolate shop at Galeries Gourment but faces obstacles because of his rival inventors, Slugworth, Fickelgruber, and Prodnose, who are determined to oust him. In response, he, along with his companion Noodle, plans a counterattack involving a zoo and a visit to a fairground.

Expand Tweet

To bring this to life, Nathan Crowley's production team opted for an innovative approach, creating an exclusive zoo for the movie, as per Screen Rant. Transforming Verulamium Park with artificial snow, CGI, and vibrant lighting, the team reportedly paid £41,000 (approximately $52,000) to the St Albans City and District Council to film at the location, according to BBC.

Mapledurham, Berkshire

The movie briefly delves into the history of Willy Wonka's struggle to establish his business and become a renowned chocolatier. In the film, his supportive mother plays a pivotal role in encouraging him to explore the world beyond their home. He admires a chocolate bar made by his mom, crediting her for inspiring his passion for the craft of chocolate-making.

Emotionally charged flashback scenes depicting Willy and his mother's pre-travel lives were filmed in the charming hamlet of Mapledurham in Berkshire, along the River Thames.

Mapledurham's tranquil backdrop perfectly captures the essence of the titular character's childhood with his mother.

Released on December 8, 2023, the musical fantasy film Wonka, directed by Paul King, captivates audiences with a glimpse into the early life of Willy Wonka, the iconic chocolatier from Roald Dahl's beloved 1964 novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Timothée Chalamet leads the star-studded ensemble cast, which includes Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Matthew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant.