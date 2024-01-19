What is Jillian Michaels's net worth? Fitness trainer's fortune explored as she accuses Oprah Winfrey of profiting from Ozempic

Fitness trainer Jillian Michaels recently told Page Six that Oprah Winfrey was profiting from using Ozempic, which is a diabetes medicine that may also help people lose weight.

In December 2023, Oprah admitted to People that she uses a prescription medicine, "as a tool" to manage her weight.

"Oprah, I believe, is one of the biggest shareholders of WeightWatchers, and WeightWatchers is now in the Ozempic business," Jillian Michaels said.

She added:

"I believe (WeightWatchers) bought a company that provides access to these drugs, now there is a financial interest in these drugs, I think it's important to put that on there right off the bat."

Michaels is known to have a net worth of $18 million as per Celebrity Net Worth and is also known for her appearances on The Biggest Loser and other television shows.

Jillian Michaels' net worth is $18 million

American reality show personality, talk show presenter, and entrepreneur Jillian Michaels is also one of Hollywood's most famous personal trainers and has a significant presence on various reality television shows.

Michaels runs her personal training business from California and owns several properties, including her house in Beverley Hills. She also has properties in New York and in Los Angeles.

She purchased a property on Las Flores Beach in Malibu for $6.6 million, which she put on the market for $8.7 million.

Michaels's income primarily comes from her fitness business, including TV appearances, book sales, workout programs, and merchandise. While attending California State University, she started as a personal trainer and quickly made a name for herself in the fitness industry.

After University, she obtained four personal training certificates, a Kettleball concepts certificate, and a nutrition and wellness consultant certificate and went on to open The Sky Sport & Spa in Beverly Hills in 2002.

In 2012, Jillian launched Body Revolution, a 90 day weight loss program. In 2015, she promoted an infomercial, BODYSHRED, a new 60-day at-home workout program. At the same time, she founded her media company, Empowered Media, LLC.

Jillian Michaels later released My Fitness App for Android and Apple iOS. Her other products include 20 DVDs, 9 books, a radio talk show, a podcast and three video games.

With her media company, she also launched FitFusion.com, known as the "Netflix of Fitness." Fit Fusion is a subscription streaming service featuring video and guides from the world's leading fitness experts.

Michaels gained recognition through significant appearances on reality TV shows, including The Biggest Loser. She helped contestants transform their lives through exercise and healthy living on the show.

In 2010, NBC launched a spin-off series of The Biggest Loser titled, Losing it With Jillian. The show's eight episodes focused on her family life. She also appeared briefly on The Doctors and Dr. Phil. However, she later backed out of her multi-year contract with CBS.

In 2017, she won a settlement of $5.8 million for a lawsuit against Lionsgate Films. Lionsgate published Jillian Michaels' workout videos for free on their YouTube channel, BeFit.

This concerned Jillian Michaels since customers would be less inclined to purchase her paid content when her videos are made free to watch on YouTube instead.