What is basal cell Carcinoma? Christie Brinkley reveals she had to undergo surgery to remove skin cancer

Renowned supermodel and actress Christie Brinkley has bravely come forward to share her recent battle with basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.

On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Brinkley shared three pictures on her Instagram post depicting recovering from the surgery; also, in a long post, she mentioned that, luckily, she caught basal cell Carcinoma early.

"The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early."

As per Mayo Clinic, basal cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer that typically develops on sun-exposed areas of the body, such as the face, neck, and forehead. It appears like a slightly transparent bump on the skin, and the primary cause is long-term exposure to ultraviolet radiation from sunlight.

Christie Lee Brinkley is an American model, actress, and entrepreneur. She gained fame with her appearance in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues.

Christie Brinkley opens up about skin cancer diagnosis

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the American model Christie Brinkley revealed how she got diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma when she went for a routine check-up for her daughter at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York.

The supermodel, who recently turned 70, felt a tiny dot while putting on makeup but ignored it until the doctor looked at her mole and knew immediately that it needed a biopsy. She wrote on her Instagram,

"The Doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass. It wasn't my appointment, so I wasn't going to say anything, but at the VERY end, I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation. He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy!"

Speaking about her diagnosis, Christie Brinkley revealed that the good news for her is that she caught the basal cell carcinoma before it got worse. Also, she mentioned the great doctors she had, who performed the surgery with perfection, like "a haute couture Dior."

"The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early. And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like a haute couture Dior."

However, before speaking further about the cancer, Christie Brinkley told her fans they should wear sunscreen to avoid it. Also, she mentioned how she will care for herself now by applying SPF and wearing long sleeves.

"I'll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat. And doing regular total body check ups, that is a MUST!"

Christie Brinkley ended her post by advising everyone to get checked for basal cell carcinoma and showing gratitude to the doctors at Laser & Skin Surgery Center, New York.

Basal cell carcinoma is a skin cancer that looks like a small bump mole. It typically appears on parts of the body that receive more sun exposure, such as the face, forehand, neck, or arms. It is not dangerous as it doesn't spread, but treating it on time is always beneficial.

The symptoms of this type of skin cancer include a skin-colored bump, a lesion with dark spots, or a scaly patch. To prevent it, apply sunscreen or consult your doctor if you see a change in your skin.