Eugenie Bouchard makes her relationship public with model Christie Brinkley's son Jack Brinkley-Cook

Eugenie Bouchard has finally confirmed her relationship with Jack Brinkley-Cook, after months of speculation.

Brinkley-Cook, 28, is the son of Christie Brinkley, who is a supermodel, actress and entrepreneur. She has graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue three times and has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Brinkley-Cook is also a model and an aspiring actor, who has appeared in some indie films.

The pair have been spotted together several times since last summer, but they had kept their relationship under wraps until now. They were first seen spending time on a beach in Miami. They were also seen having lunch in Soho, New York, wearing casual outfits.

Brinkley-Cook was seen cheering for Bouchard at the Madrid Open in April, where she reached the second round.

On Thursday, September 28, Bouchard posted a photo and a video of her playfully embracing Brinkley-Cook on a waterfront terrace in a light pink bikini. The post marked the first time the couple has made things public on social media.

"baby boy," Bouchard wrote on Instagram.

The couple’s relationship comes after Bouchard broke up with NFL star Mason Rudolph last year. Brinkley-Cook also ended his four-year relationship with model Nina Agdal in 2021.

Bouchard’s cousin sister Mimi, who is a reality TV star and a wellness influencer, also expressed her excitement at the news.

Eugenie Bouchard's exchange with cousin on Instagram

A look at Eugenie Bouchard's run at Guadalajara Open 2023

Eugenie Bouchard at the Mutua Madrid Open 2023

Eugenie Bouchard had a rather dull performance at the 2023 Guadalajara Open. The Canadian wild card reached the second round in singles and was eliminated in the first round in doubles with her partner Maria Fernanda Navarro Oliva.

Bouchard started her singles campaign with a convincing 6-1, 7-6 (4) win over Mexico’s Renata Zarazua, in front of her home crowd.

However, Bouchard’s run came to an end in the second round, where she faced seventh seed Veronika Kudermetova. The 29-year-old fought hard in the second set to force a decider, but Kudermetova proved too strong and prevailed 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

In doubles, Bouchard teamed up with Maria Fernanda Navarro Oliva. The pair faced Tereza Mihalikova and Yifan Xu in the first round and lost 4-6, 6-7(8-6).

Bouchard has not won a WTA title since 2014, when she triumphed at Nuremberg. She has also not reached a Grand Slam quarter-final since 2015, when she made the last eight at the Australian Open.