Guadalajara Open 2023: Women's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The second edition of the Guadalajara Open starts on September 17 and several players will be competing at the WTA 1000 event.

Jessica Pegula is the reigning champion but will not be defending her title this year. However, there are some popular names taking part, most notably Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Madison Keys and Caroline Garcia, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

On that note, let's take a look at everything there is to know about the tournament,

What is the Guadalajara Open?

The Guadalajara Open is a hard-court tournament that is a part of the WTA 1000 series. However, it is a non-mandatory event since the winner gets 900 ranking points instead of 1000.

The only prior edition of the Guadalajara Open took place last year, with Jessica Pegula winning the tournament by beating Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the final.

Venue

The Panamerican Tennis Center in Guadalajara is the venue for the Guadalajara Open.

Players

Madison Keys in action at the US Open

A number of top players withdrew from the WTA 1000 tournament over the past week but there are some fine individuals in the main draw.

Ons Jabeur is the top seed in Guadalajara and will be a heavy favorite to win. The Tunisian will be eager to bounce back after a fourth-round exit at the US Open. Second seed Maria Sakkari has had a disappointing season so far but she can have a good run if she is at her best.

The same applies to third seed Caroline Garcia, who suffered a first-round elimination at the US Open.

Fourth seed Madison Keys will be among the favorites to win the Guadalajara Open after her impressive performances at the New York Major, where she reached the semifinals.

The likes of Belinda Bencic, Jelena Ostapenko and Beatriz Haddad Maia are all capable of having a good run at the WTA 1000 tournament.

Schedule

The main draw of the Guadalajara Open starts on September 17. The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on September 21 while the semifinals will be held on September 22. The women's singles final is scheduled to take place on September 23.

Prize Money Breakdown

The total prize pool for the women's singles event is $2,788,468, and the women's singles champion will earn a prize money of $412,000. Here is the prize money breakdown for the WTA 1000 event:

Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $412,000 900 Runner-up $242,800 585 Semifinalist $125,000 350 Quarterfinalist $57,440 190 Round of 16 $28,730 105 Round of 32 $16,340 60 Round of 64 $11,725 1

Where to Watch Guadalajara Open?

Viewers in the US, Australia, the UK and Canada can watch the Madrid Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on ESPN.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN & TVA.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.