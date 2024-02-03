John Whaite and Paul Atkins: Relationship timeline explored as Johannes Radebe congratulates couple on surprise wedding

Strictly star John Whaite married his fiancé, Paul Atkins, in a romantic wedding in New York on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The couple has been together for 16 years.

Whaite's dance partner, Johannes Radebe, congratulated the couple on Instagram with a comment under Whaite's post, saying "Massive congratulations. Xxx".

John and Johannes were the first-ever all-male dance pairing on the 2021 series Strictly Come Dancing. The pair made it to the finals and came in second to Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis.

While speaking on The Reign with Josh Smith podcast in 2022, Johannes revealed that he "fell in love" with John while dancing with him on Strictly. John Whaite admitted to feeling the same for Johannes in his interview with The Times in 2022. He also revealed that Paul and he took some time off after the show.

John Whaite and Paul Atkins' relationship timeline explored

John Whaite and Paul Atkins met through Facebook in 2008 and have been in a relationship for more than a decade. In 2008, both were living in Manchester.

Four years later, in 2012, John came into the limelight after winning series three of The Great British Bake Off. He was still dating Paul Atkins at that time. The couple appeared on the cover of Attitude magazine in 2014 and discussed their wedding plans with the magazine.

In his interview with Attitude, Whaite mentioned that he preferred a "low-key affair" over a grand wedding and his dream venue would be an English country house.

However, the couple did not get engaged until three years later. Atkins and White took the next step in their relationship in 2017. In July 2017, Whaite shared a picture of them together to announce their engagement.

In 2021, Whaite participated in BBC's Strictly Come Dancing and was paired with Johannes Radebe. Both Johannes and John admitted to falling in love with each other while competing on the show in August 2022.

Paul Atkins and John Whaite reportedly took some time off after the end of Strictly. In his August 2022 interview with The Times, Whaite explained that he could not "throw away" what he had with Paul.

"I look at Paul and what he's put up with over the years and how he’s nurtured me and stood by me, and who would throw that away? I couldn’t."

The couple finally got married in February 2024. Paul Atkins currently works as a graphic designer and lives with his husband in Leeds. He is not on social media and reportedly lives a private life.

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe admitted to falling in love with each other while competing on Strictly

In 2021, Johannes Radebe and John White became the first all-male dancing pair on the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing. The two fell in love with each other during their time together on Strictly.

In August 2022, Johannes Radebe revealed that he had fallen in love with Whaite during his time on Strictly. He said,

" I'm in love with the man. And I know he's a married man - soon to be - but let me tell you something, people come into your life and you just don't know how you've been doing without them this entire time.And that has been John for me, a really, really lovely lad. I can't tell you, he's the nicest person you’re ever gonna meet in your whole entire life."

John Whaite echoed Radebe's sentiments in an interview with The Times in 2022. He stated that he fell in love with Johannes, although he's not "allowed" to talk about him.

"I fell in love with him. I can't speak for him – because I'm not allowed to, legally – but it felt like there was love there. So, yes, I fell in love with Johannes. I still love Johannes. Of course, I do."

John revealed that he discussed his feelings with Paul during the process. The couple "took some time off" during this time. Whaite explained that love "can't just be directed to one person" as the heart cannot be "split into" many pieces.

John also mentioned in the interview that he speaks to Johannes occasionally, but not "too much." He believed that it would be "tricky" for Paul if he maintained contact with Johannes. Therefore, it was a sacrifice he "had to make."