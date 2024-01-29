"She got more round and boba": Fans express mixed feelings as TXT rolls out the teaser for MOABONG lightstick's latest version

On Monday, January 29, TXT released the second version of their official lightstick, MOABONG, and upon viewing the same, fans shared their opinions. The five-piece K-pop boy group's original MOABONG has been a much-loved design by the fans. The lightstick, which often deals with bright colors, mostly teal and white, with the group's logo printed on the handle, perfectly matched the artist's aesthetics.

The latest version released by Big Hit Entertainment seems to be dealing with the same teal and white colors. However, the structure of the MOABONG looks a lot more mature, and the shape, which used to be a flat circle, became a rounded sphere. Fans were divided when they saw the new design.

Many were happy with the design, as they were relieved to see that there weren't any major changes in the lightstick and that it still represented the group. They also felt that the new design represented how TXT as a group evolved and matured from having cheerful to more dark themes for their music.

On the other hand, there were also people expressing their dissatisfaction about the bare minimum change in the design and that the lightstick had lost the childish and cheerful aesthetic that it previously had.

Fans divided over TXT's latest lightstick version, MOABONG

Lightsticks in the K-pop industry are one of the many accessories that fans love to purchase and bring along to the artist's concerts, where they can showcase their love and support for the members by cheerfully waving the lightsticks at them. Given that it stands as an intricate part of a fandom, fans eagerly look forward to new version releases of the lightstick.

As a result, when Big Hit Entertainment issued a statement announcing the forthcoming release of MOABONG's new edition, fans quickly rushed in to look at it. The original MOABONG, a teal disc-shaped circular mounted on top of a white handle, features a plus sign and TXT's characteristic logo incorporated into the lightstick.

With the playful colors and aesthetics, the lightstick radiated a cheerful and energetic vibe, which went greatly with their initial releases such as Cat & Dog, Blue Hour, etc.

However, the group's aesthetics and music choices have begun to lean more toward darker themes with their releases such as Good Boy Gone Bad, Sugar Rush Ride, etc. This naturally called for an update on their lightstick, and fans were intrigued to see how that unfolded.

The new version dealt with the same colors, such as teal and white, but it had a more mature look to it. The disc-shaped circle was released with a rounded sphere, and the design had more elegance.

Naturally, there were different opinions about the same. One side of the fandom was relieved that the design didn't go through major changes since HYBE Label artists' lightsticks are often shifted to dark colors or converted to plain black.

While fans anticipated the same to happen to MOABONG, it wasn't the case with the latest version, which left many satisfied. Additionally, many stated that the new elegance of the lightstick better matches the music style that TXT is currently adopting.

However, some fans stated that there was not much change and that it took away the essence of MOABONG, which was cheerful and funky.

Therefore, as they look forward to the official release with real-life pictures of the MOABONG, fans continue to debate whether they like the new TXT lightstick.

