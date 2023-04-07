“Stupid expensive”: NewJeans’ lightstick priced at $64+ in Weverse US shop has fans vehemently criticizing ADOR

NewJeans’ lightstick, Binky Bong, was under hot waters as US fans called out its “insane” pricing on Weverse Shop’s US webpage. ADOR’s lightstick design gained much praise from the entire K-pop fandom for taking a unique route over the stereotypical globe template that the majority of the lightsticks are built around.
Further, the U-shaped design with buttons to add accessories such as a members’ initials in English and Korean made it seem all the more impressive.
However, as fans were looking forward to the pre-order opening, US fans were taken aback after being hit with “stupid expensive” pricing.
On Weverse US Shop, the price for just the lightstick shows $64 USD. One Binky Bong with a customer’s chosen accessory (four charms) was listed for $79.80 USD. Meanwhile, a set of accessories alone cost $21.10. All of these prices exclude shipping, which many American fans have called out for being overly expensive.
NewJeans’ fans shocked at the lightstick pricing on Weverse US Shops
When the first look of NewJeans’ lightstick was released, the K-pop fandom was in celebration after seeing ADOR’s rookies once again break the ordinary mold. Thousands of fans waited for the lightstick pre-orders to open, but many were left frustrated.
Weverse Shop recently opened pre-orders for NewJeans’ lightstick on all its three shops, Global, US, and Japan. On the Global platform, only the lightstick costs $45.52 and $55.74 USD with accessories. On the Japan platform, the former costs 6,500 Yen (around $49 USD) and the latter, 8,000 Yen (around 60.69 USD).
However, among them, it was the US shop that showed the lightstick cost to be $64 USD and one with the parts priced at $79.80 USD. The expensive pricing threw the Ditto singers’ fans off the rails as they collectively criticized ADOR for trading the simple design for extravagant costs.
In comparison to other groups’ pricing for lightsticks on Weverse’ US platform, only SEVENTEEN’s Caratbong version 3 (announced recently and criticized as well) costs $64 USD. BTS, TXT, and ENHYPEN’s lightsticks cost $59 USD each.
Fans commented on the pricing, saying that they believed the cost would be around $40 USD to $50 USD, on par with other lightsticks. Take a look at how fans reacted to the pricing below:
In other news, on April 4, 2023, Star News reported that NewJeans were teaming up for a summer comeback. As per the outlet, the group was planning to drop a pre-release track in June and a full album in July.
Later the same day, ADOR told Top Star News that the Ditto singers’ comeback schedule was still undecided. In response to the specific details of the June-July music release, the agency stated that “nothing has been set in stone.”
In recent news, NewJeans released a collaboration track with Coca-Cola titled Zero. It received a mixed response as many believed that the chorus seemed sudden and forced.