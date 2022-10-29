NewJeans reveal adorable lightstick design and fandom name on celebration of 100th debut day

On Saturday, October 29, 2022, NewJeans revealed their cute fandom name and an equally adorable yet elegant lightstick. The five-member group was one of the few girl groups who enjoyed indescribable power as rookies this year.

The Hype Boy girl group had the entire nation and the world dancing to the groovy song. With all eyes on them, they announced their fandom name and lightstick design today. It is even more celebratory as the group completed their 100 days of debut on October 29, 2022. They debuted on August 1.

Check out the lightstick design for the group below:

NewJeans continues their unique ways with a cute lightstick and a fandom name

NewJeans, ADOR’s girl group, shook the industry with their debut when they directly released a music video instead of revealing the members one by one. The extraordinary debut was one of the most memorable moments of the year. Completing their 100 days of debut, the group treated fans to some exciting news in an endearing video.

First up was NewJeans’ adorable U-shaped customized lightstick called BINKY. "BINKY" is a Korean word that describes the excited jumps of a rabbit. It also resembles a bunny's head.

Fans can add either the letters "N" and "J" for the group’s name or a blue star and a pink heart in the position of the eyes. The two options will give them a chance to style them in their own way. Fans will only be able to get their hands on them in early 2023 when it opens for orders exclusively on Weverse Shop.

Fans discussed how the newcomers were releasing lightsticks at a faster pace than past groups. To put things into perspective, BTS and BLACKPINK both announced their lightsticks two years after their debut, while EXO took three years to announce theirs.

The second exciting news was the group’s fandom name. Taking a unique path yet again, NewJeans have one name but two different ways to say it. Fans of the Hype Boy group will be henceforth known as "Bunnies" or "Tokki." The word "Tokki" is the romanized version of the Korean word for "bunny."

NewJeans members' cute bunny headpiece and equally fun lightstick design went straight into fans' hearts. They complimented fellow Tokkis on finally getting an official name. Fandom names and lightsticks are an important part of a K-pop idol group. It helps them create a personalized image for the group and their fans.

Take a look at some of the fans' reactions below:

In other news, NewJeans will reportedly be making their first comeback in December this year. They have also proven their popularity and power globally by topping multiple charts, several records, and even year-end award shows.

For the upcoming 2022 MAMA Awards, the Hype Boy group is nominated for Best New Female Artist, Best Dance Performance Female Group for Attention, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year and Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10.

