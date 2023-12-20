Who is Will Bracey? All about Ally Brooke's longtime boyfriend as singer gets engaged 

Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke left social media users ecstatic as she recently announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Will Bracey. Brooke revealed the big news through an Instagram post, where she posted pictures of the two of them and flaunted her ring.

Ally Brooke was reportedly popped the question by Will at a gallery in New York City. The two have been together since 2015, when he first became Fifth Harmony’s group tour manager. Talking to People, Ally said:

“It is the best day of my life. It’s wonderful, truly wonderful. I had no idea. No idea. When he did it, I was just in pure shock.”

On the other hand, Will Bracey spoke to People Magazine and revealed how he had been planning the engagement for an entire year. He stated that he wanted to do it in New York City only, as this was the city where the two fell in love.

Ally Brooke’s ring is a custom diamond ring, which has been designed by a Turkish jeweler, as per People.

Will Bracey is a talent manager and music producer who was working for Fifth Harmony. However, when Ally Brooke left the group, he started managing the artist alone.

Will Bracey has an industrial experience of 15 years: Ally Brooke announcing engagement leaves netizens overjoyed

Social media users were left excited after Ally Brooke, the popular musician and singer announced that she is now engaged to her longtime partner, Will Bracey.

Bracey's LinkedIn account states that he has an industrial experience of managing bands for 15 long years. Currently residing in Los Angeles, Will has completed his education from Florida State University and specializes in managing, operations, and more.

Furthermore, he was an assistant tour manager for Slightly Stoopid in 2007, after which he worked for Salive, The Gaslight Anthem, Reign Deer, Papa Roach, and others. He has more than 19,000 followers on Instagram.

As the couple made the news of their engagement public through an emotional Instagram post, here is how social media users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages:

Social media users shower congratulatory messages as Brooke announces engagement to longtime partner, Will. (Image via Instagram)

As Brooke mentioned how she “cannot wait to marry” Will, social media users are now awaiting details about when the two will tie the knot. However, at the moment, the couple has not yet revealed anything about a wedding.