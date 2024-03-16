Who is Anne Marie's boyfriend, Rapper Slowthai? Popstar secretly gives birth to daughter 2 years after Las Vegas wedding

Anne Marie has given birth to a baby girl with her boyfriend, rapper Slowthai. As per The Sun, she has named her daughter Seven, reportedly inspired by her favorite number. A source told The Sun:

"Anne-Marie and Slowthai have had a baby daughter they’ve named Seven. It is Anne-Marie’s lucky number and she even has 0707 tattooed on her because she sees them as her angel numbers."

Anne Marie had kept her pregnancy private and stayed out of the public eye for the past few months. The insider source told The Sun that Slowthai and Anne's daughter was born "last month." Anne had always "wanted to be a mum."

"She was born last month in and both of them are absolutely delighted. Anne-Marie has always wanted to be a mum so this is an amazing time for her."

In 2022, The Sun exclusively reported that Anne Marie and Slowthai had secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas in the summer of that year. Marie's husband, Slowthai, is a popular rapper nominated for a Grammy and a Mercury Prize. Per The Sun, his real name is Tyron Kaymone Frampton.

Who is Anne Marie's rapper boyfriend Slowthai?

Slowthai, the stage name of the popular rapper, Tyron Kaymone Frampton, has a deeply personal origin. As per Vogue, the name 'Slowthai' is a reference to the rapper's childhood. As a child, Frampton had a speech disorder that compelled him to speak slowly with a drawl.

He originally called himself Slow Ty. Frampton released his first single in 2016, when he changed his stage name to Slowthai. His first album, Nothing Great About Britain, received critical acclaim and was nominated for a Mercury Award in 2019, reaching the Top 10 in the UK.

Anne Marie's partner's second studio album, Tyron, also reached the Top 10 chart in the UK. He was nominated in the best dance recording category at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Slowthai is best known for his gritty and rough use of instrumentals and politically charged lyrics. Some of his lyrics address the Brexit crisis and Theresa May's appointment as the British Prime Minister.

Anne Marie's boyfriend has been included in the BBC's Sound of 2019 poll and NME’s NME 100 list. He also received accolades from DIY, Vevo, and Metro, as per Vogue.

As per The Guardian, Slowthai has appeared in court on alleged charges of r*pe in 2021. He was accused of oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent twice in Oxford in September 2021.

The rapper denied both charges. He was granted conditional bail until his trial in July 2024.

Anne Marie and Slowthai secretly got married in Las Vegas in 2022

Slowthai and Anne Marie were first linked together in May 2022 after they were spotted for a night out. In the same year, The Sun exclusively revealed that the couple had a secret wedding in Las Vegas in July 2022, in the middle of Anne's dysfunctional tour.

A source told The Sun recently that the couple got married "in secret" two years ago.

"Anne-Marie and Slowthai got married in secret two years ago. She had an eight-week break from her tour and they went to Las Vegas and got married."

The Sun revealed that Anne Marie's marriage documents from the Clark County Court in Sin City said that the couple got their marriage license in July 2022 and got married six days later.

The couple never publicly confirmed their marriage. In the summer of 2023, Marie was spotted with a diamond wedding ring. The Sun reported that Slowthai was also spotted with a wedding band recently.

The couple reportedly gave birth to a baby girl named Seven a month ago. The Sun reported that Marie supposedly named her daughter after her favorite number. Marie had remained away from the public eye for the last few months and did not confirm her pregnancy or childbirth.