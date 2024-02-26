"Best rapper in Asia": Fans cheer as 'That That' by PSY (prod. & feat. SUGA of BTS) surpasses 100 #1's across iTunes Worldwide

BTS's Min Yoongi aka SUGA and veteran South Korean star PSY's partnership achieved another massive feat as it gained #1 on the iTunes Charts in over 100 countries. On February 27, 2024, the song That That by PSY (prod. & feat. SUGA of BTS) clinched this new achievement and became the BTS rapper-songwriter's fourth song to do so. Additionally, this is PSY's first song to achieve this milestone.

The energetic song, which depicts PSY and the BTS rapper having a great time partying in a cowboy-themed setup, has received recognition for its lively, electric vibe. The song's infectious hook and captivating intensity have drawn listeners from all around the world.

Consequently, ARMYs felt buoyant to hear that the song had reached the top spot in 100 different countries. Furthermore, the BTS idol was praised by a fan as the "best rapper in Asia."

"This song slaps in every way possible": Fans lavish praise on BTS SUGA's latest laurel

The much-loved comeback album by PSY was released on April 28, 2022. The Gangnam Style artist's eighth studio album (PSY's 9th) features That That as its lead single which showcased his powerful voice and SUGA's rap prowess, resulting in a dynamic fusion of musical styles.

Previously, That That ascended to 500 million views on YouTube as of January 6, 2024. In the video, the veteran South Korean soloist is seen sporting a cowboy-themed ensemble and giving a powerful performance. As a vibrant and varied artist, PSY is well-known for his popular songs, which have been the life of every party throughout the years.

Even though PSY was being his normal carefree self in the music video, fans appreciated how SUGA, who often has a calmer temperament, perfectly complemented PSY's exuberance, making their incredible chemistry a smash.

The song and its music video have been a constant fan-favorite ever since it was globally released. The video was especially well-liked by ARMYs as it revealed a flamboyant and spunky side of the BTS musician.

Meanwhile, as the song climbed to #1 on the iTunes Chart across 100 countries, it didn't come as a surprise due to the track's addictive caliber and upbeat tune. Fans showered praises on both the artists on X and celebrated their latest feat.

Min Yoongi from BTS, wrote and produced the song just for PSY. In many interviews in April 2022, the D-DAY performer stated that he personally reached out to Park Jae-sang aka PSY—the founder and executive director of PNATION— and offered him the song.

In his explanation, the Gangnam Style musician stated that he was resolved to retire from the music business and continue working for the label he established in 2018. However, the BTS member's demo of That That caused him to reconsider and he released his comeback album in April 2022.

Besides, PSY performed in the Seoul concert at the legendary Jamsil Stadium on June 24, 2023, as part of the BTS idol's ongoing | Agust D Tour 'D-DAY'. Before this, in 2022, the two performed That That during PSY's Summer Swag concert in Seoul's Jamsil Stadium, when SUGA made an unexpected cameo.

At present, Min Yoongi of BTS enlisted on September 22, 2023, as a public service employee. Due to his shoulder injury, the musician couldn't enlist in the Republic of Korea Army like his bandmates. He is mandated to carry out a 21-month obligatory service before returning to the industry in June 2025.