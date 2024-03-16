What happened to Justin Brooks? Search for suspect underway as Jennings Junior High School student fatally stabbed 

St. Louis community is reeling from the loss of 14-year-old Justin Brooks, who was fatally stabbed this week, after leaving Jennings Junior High School. St. Louis County Police stated that the incident occurred around 3 pm on Tuesday, February 12, as Justin Brooks was making his way home from school.

Rushing to the scene, school resource officers reportedly did everything they could to save the boy's life. However, Justin Brooks passed away due to his injuries after being rushed to a local hospital, the police said.

Dr. Paula Knight, the superintendent for the Jennings School District, shared her sentiments with KMOV (television station in St. Louis), acknowledging the challenges of maintaining safety in the community and within schools:

"Sometimes the community spills over into the schools and we do our best to ensure that we keep it separate, keeping the children safe at all times. But it is tough, tough times right now."

Dr. Knight also emphasized the district's commitment to providing support during this difficult time of Brooks' passing. She stated that grief counselors were made available to offer assistance to students and staff. Additionally, the school district took proactive measures by increasing police presence in the vicinity of the school to enhance security and reassure the community.

Meanwhile, Jennings City Councilman, Terry Wilson, shared his condolences and concern after the tragic loss of Justin Brooks in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter).

Patricia Hicks, a concerned parent of a student at Jennings Junior High School, has urged the school district to take stronger measures in response to the recent tragedy. In conversation with KSDK (television station in St. Louis), Patricia admitted that she would consider enrolling her children in a virtual learning program in the future to ensure their well-being, citing ongoing concerns.

Patricia also revealed that her daughter was acquainted with Justin Brooks and his younger brother. She highlighted the profound sense of unease among students and families following the tragic event:

"She (her daughter) feels scared to even go back to school because we don't know who did it. So the person who did it could be in that school and you think I want to send my child to a school where a murderer is? No."

As the investigation continues, St. Louis County Police have not yet identified a suspect nor made any arrests related to the stabbing incident.