Who is Amanda Timpson? Fani Willis Whistleblower Federal Funds scandal explained as DA subpoenaed in disqualification hearing

Amanda Timpson, a former employee of Fulton County DA Fani Willis, emerges as a whistleblower. She has revealed the potential misuse of federal funds. Willis is under investigation for allegedly spending taxpayer funds on lavish trips with an attorney during an affair.

The DA, along with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, has been subpoenaed for a February 15 hearing. This hearing aims at their disqualification from a criminal racketeering case against Donald Trump and 14 others involved in overturning the election as reported by The New York Post.

In newly published audio, courtesy of the Washington Free Beacon, Amanda Timpson warned Willis in November 2021 about the potential misuse of federal funds. This revelation occurred just weeks before Timpson was fired from her position.

Willis, who is prosecuting Donald Trump for allegedly trying to illegally overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, faced a confrontation from Timpson during a meeting on November 19, 2021.

Expand Tweet

During this meeting, it was revealed that Michael Cuffee, the DA's former campaign social media manager, planned to use part of a nearly $500,000 grant for travel, computers, and "swag."

As the subpoenaed individuals, Willis and Wade, prepare for the hearing, it remains uncertain whether they will testify. Both parties have the option to seek to quash the subpoena as reported by The Guardian.

Amanda Timpson Raises Concerns Over Misuse of Federal Grant in Fani Willis Scandal

Amanda Timpson, the former director of gang prevention and intervention at the Fulton County DA's Office since 2018, played a pivotal role in the office's 2021 executive leadership team. Timpson was given the responsibility of rebranding and altering the workplace atmosphere, but her excitement changed when Michael Cuffee took over as her immediate manager.

Amanda Timpson, a former Fulton County DA Fani Willis's office staffer, revealed a clash with her manager, Michael Cuffee, over his alleged plans to use the $488,594 grant for questionable purposes. The grant, designated for a Center of Youth Empowerment and Gang Prevention, has been utilized to purchase $1,245 worth of items from Dell computers.

Expand Tweet

Amanda Timpson voiced concerns that Cuffee removed her from projects because she questioned the allocation of funds for a gang prevention initiative. She feared retaliation, citing Cuffee's claim that Willis disclosed "everything" to him. In response, Willis acknowledged Amanda Timpson's assessment, emphasizing that she wasn't dismissing its validity as reported by The New York.

Willis stated, "So, I respect that is your assessment, and I’m not saying that your assessment is wrong."

Willis defended her office, asserting that "three supervisors ... have failed" and labeled Cuffee's threats against Amanda Timpson, aimed at exposing the alleged abuse, as "an intimidation tactic." However, the situation took a turn on January 14, 2022, when Willis terminated Amanda Timpson, the overseer of the juvenile diversion program.

Timpson was escorted out of the facility by seven armed detectives. Cuffee, who departed the DA's office in December 2021, citing "personal" reasons, denounced the termination as a "money grab for Timpson."

Expand Tweet

Amanda Timpson takes on a new role post her stint at the DA's office

As of now, Michael Roman, a seasoned Republican operative and co-defendant in the case, is actively seeking the disqualification of Fulton County DA Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade, along with the dismissal of the indictment. Roman alleges a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade, asserting that Wade used money earned from his employment in her office for vacations. Donald Trump and another defendant, Robert Cheeley, have joined in this request.

While experts generally consider disqualification unlikely, Willis has yet to directly respond to the allegations. She has committed to responding to a court filing due on Friday as reported by The Guardian.

Expand Tweet

In a new development, Roman filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, accusing Willis's office of non-compliance with a public records request and failing to furnish records related to Wade's hiring and other special prosecutors. Both Wade and Willis have reportedly been subpoenaed to testify at the hearing scheduled for February 15.

Willis's office maintains that it has provided all requested information to Roman and his lawyer, Ashleigh Merchant. Despite sending a letter to Merchant expressing disagreement with the implication of failure, a spokesperson for the office mentioned not being formally served with the lawsuit as of Wednesday, January 31.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Amanda Timpson, who was recently fired from the DA's office, has taken on a new role as the National Program Manager at Momentum Advisory Collective (MAC) since September 2023. Her responsibilities include leading the growing Ambassador program.

Before joining MAC, Amanda Timpson served as the Senior Director of Juvenile Diversion and the Director of gang prevention and intervention, overseeing youth programming and intervention strategies for the entire adjudicated youth population of Fulton County, Georgia.