The news of CoCo Vandeweghe competing in the final US Open of her career was met with unexpectedly joyful reactions from tennis fans, with several fans making references to her support for former US President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, August 29, Vandeweghe was honored at Arthur Ashe Stadium when it was announced that she would be playing in her final US Open. The American was in attendance for Venus Williams' tournament opener against Greet Minnen.

After being honored with a tribute video commemorating her career achievements, the 31-year-old waved to the cheering crowd. She was joined by USTA Chairman of the Board and President, Dr. Brian Hainline, who embraced her and wished her well for the future.

Upon learning about Vandeweghe's decision, a fan joked about the American choosing to hang up her racquet, connecting it to Donald Trump's recent arrest in Georgia. He was arrested on state charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

"Trump got arrested so she said I'm done," the fan joked.

John Isner is also set to retire at the US Open, having announced that his home Slam will mark the final tournament of his career. Given that both Isner and Vandeweghe are known supporters of former President Trump, several fans poked fun at the duo bowing out at the same time.

"First Isner and now her? The world is healing fr," a fan commented.

"Interesting to see all the MAGA tennis players retiring together right before an election year… what are they up to…?" another fan chimed in.

"Isner, Sock and Vandeweghe all retiring at the same time, the evil has been defeated," one user posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

CoCo Vandeweghe to play doubles alongside Sofia Kenin at US Open 2023

Making her career's final appearance at the US Open, CoCo Vandeweghe will commence her women's doubles campaign alongside fellow American Sofia Kenin on Wednesday, August 30. The duo received a wildcard into the main draw of the Major.

Vandeweghe and Kenin will take on Alexandra Panova and Cristina Bucsa in the opening round. Vandeweghe has previously enjoyed success in doubles at Flushing Meadows, having won the 2018 women's doubles title alongside former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

The American has excelled in singles of her home Slam as well, making a run to the semifinals in 2017. She defeated then World No. 1 and the previous year's runner-up Karolina Pliskova in straight sets in the quarterfinals before falling to Madison Keys.

Unfortunately, Vandeweghe's singles campaign at the 2023 US Open ended in the qualifying rounds itself, as she was defeated by Germany's Eva Lys in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2.