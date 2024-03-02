“It’s absurd and it’s desperate”: Fani Willis attorney Adam Abbate slams the hearing over DA's affair in Trump election case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is under scrutiny as a Georgia state judge weighs the impact of her alleged romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade on the case against former President Donald Trump. Closing arguments were presented on Friday, with several co-defendants accusing Willis of benefiting financially from her affair with Wade, potentially influencing her role in the prosecution.

However, reacting to the arguments, prosecutor Adam Abbate said on March 1:

"It’s ridiculous, it’s absurd and it’s desperate. It’s a desperate attempt to remove a prosecutor from a case for absolutely no reason, your honor, other than harassment and embarrassment."

Willis, heading the prosecution in the racketeering cases against Trump and 18 co-defendants, faces judicial scrutiny over claims that she hired Wade during their romantic entanglement. Accusations suggest she may have benefited financially from his government salary through shared luxurious vacations. Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, overseeing the case, is expected to decide within the next two weeks whether Willis should be disqualified from the prosecution.

Trump's attorneys and co-defendants argue that Willis and Wade misrepresented the timeline of their relationship, asserting that Willis's continued involvement in the case could erode public confidence in the prosecution. While Willis testified about reimbursing Wade for their shared travels in cash, the absence of receipts raises questions. A witness even suggests their relationship may have begun as early as 2019, as reported by FOX News.

Highlighting the potential consequences, Harry MacDougald, representing former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark in the election case, emphasized:

"Think of the message that would be sent if they were not disqualified. If this is tolerated, we will get more of it. This office is a global laughingstock because of their conduct."

Trump defense lawyers challenge DA Fani Willis

In a dramatic courtroom clash in Atlanta, defense lawyers representing Donald Trump clashed with attorneys from the Fulton County District Attorney's office. The contentious final arguments took place on Friday, marking the culmination of a battle over whether DA Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade should be removed from the criminal racketeering case against the former president.

Prosecutor Adam Abbate dismissed the defense's efforts as "ridiculous, absurd, and desperate," labeling them a baseless attempt to oust a prosecutor from the case solely for harassment and embarrassment. Willis and Wade were present in the courtroom during the prosecution's presentation.

The defense team, representing Trump and other defendants, has asserted in filings and televised hearings that Willis' romantic involvement with Wade created a conflict of interest. They further claimed that Willis improperly benefited from their relationship, particularly when Wade used funds from the case to finance vacations, totaling over $650,000.

Fani Willis and Nathan Wade vehemently denied any improper benefits, insisting that their relationship began months after Wade was hired to oversee the investigation into whether Trump and associates violated the law in their efforts to overturn Biden's 2020 win in Georgia.

Willis-Wade affair and lavish lifestyle claims take center stage in Trump case

Fani Willis and Nathan Wade, key figures in the criminal racketeering case against Donald Trump, have admitted to a clandestine affair, but they insist it only became official in 2022 after initiating the case against the ex-president. Witnesses, however, including Willis' former friend and employee, and Wade's ex-law partner, claim they were aware of the intimate relationship as early as 2019, as reported by The New York Post.

The critical question of whether Fani Willis will be removed from the prosecution team rests on Judge Scott McAfee's evaluation of evidence supporting the argument that their relationship predates their official acknowledgment in 2022.

As per USA Today, Prosecutor Adam Abbate derided defense claims that Fani Willis hired Wade for financial gain through their relationship. He also dismissed accusations of lavish travel, citing a trip to Napa Valley where Willis opted for the Double Tree Hotel over the Ritz Carlton or the Four Seasons.

Closing the court session on Friday, Abbate expressed his intention to make a decision within the next two weeks, as reported by The New York Post.