"Simply no way she's a law school graduate": Fani Willis’s education degree comes under scrutiny over upside down flag during testimony 

On February 15, 2024, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was at the court hearing for her misconduct allegations. She is being accused of hiding the nature and timeline of her relationship with Special Counsel and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade in the Donald Trump election fraud case.

While Fani Willis has already been facing backlash for her statements and testimony in court, she is now criticized for wearing the American flag pin on her dress upside down.

In the wake of this controversy, Fani Willis’s educational background has come under scrutiny, with many wondering which law school she attended and whether her degree is authentic. An X user commented under @EndWokeness’ post in this regard,

A probe into Fani Willis’s educational qualification in the wake of her latest controversy

According to the Chicago Defender, Fani Willis graduated high school from an all-girls Catholic institution in Maryland called Regina High School in 1989. After that, she joined Washington D.C.’s Howard University, from where she graduated cum laude with a B.A. degree in political science and government in 1993.

At Howard University, she was a member of the Pi Sigma Alpha Honor Society and the President of the Golden Key National Honor Society. Later, she moved to Atlanta to pursue her law degree from the Emory University School of Law and graduated with a Juris Doctor in 1996, as mentioned in Forbes.

Regardless, the first female DA of Fulton County is now under fire for allegedly wearing her dress backward, with the back zipper visible below her neck, while also wearing the American flag pin upside down (considered as a disrespect towards the nation) for a significant span during Thursday’s hearing.

Here are some critical remarks against Willis for her courtroom decorum gone wrong, with many questioning her educational background.

So far, neither Fani Willis nor her representatives have responded to the backlash.

Previously, during an October 2023 interview with The Hilltop, the district attorney credited Howard University for shaping her career. She mentioned how she got an internship at the school in 1991 and was given the job of convincing Congressmen to invest in nonprofits and spent lobbying at Capitol Hill at the age of 20.

She stated,

“That has benefited me to this day because I still feel confident about communicating with different people. Understanding that I was smart enough to have those conversations and deserved to be in the room."

The single mother continued that she gained first-hand knowledge back then, interacted with lawmakers, exchanged ideas, and persuaded them to contribute to her cause, helping her with her legal career.

In the same interview, Fillis added that she was inspired to pursue law after attending lectures of her professor and pre-law advisor at the political science department at Howard University.

Willis stated,

“I had known since I was a child that I wanted to go to law school, but Dr. Thornton really had me thinking in a different direction and I even considered things like city management.”

She also credited her father, John Clifford Floyd, a criminal defense attorney, for encouraging her to study law.

In January 2021, the Fulton County DA came to the spotlight after indicting Donald Trump and several of his associates for reportedly attempting to reverse the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Now, in the middle of Trump’s RICO trial, Willis is facing misconduct allegations of her own. The former President’s defense team claims that Willis was in a long romantic relationship with Trump’s prosecutor, Nathan Wade, who she appointed to lead the case.

If a conflict of interest is revealed, Willis and Wade may be removed from the case, and the trial against Trump may also be dismissed.

