Karren Brady becomes grandmother at 54 as daughter Sophia Peschisolido welcomes baby boy with fiance Frankie Makin

Karren Brady has become a grandmother for the first time as her daughter, Sophia Peschisolido, announced on Instagram that she gave birth to a baby boy on March 28, 2024.

Karren Brady and ex-footballer Paul Peschisolido's daughter Sophia, 26, announced in November last year that she was expecting her first child with fiance Frankie Makin. On March 31, 2024, she took to Instagram to share some black-and-white images of her son. The couple have not revealed the name of their child yet.

Apart from being Baroness Brady's daughter, Sophia Peschisolido is an influencer and model with over 338K followers on Instagram. She has collaborated with brands such as Nova Beauty, Lounge Underwear, and Gym King.

Karren Brady becomes first-time grandmother to daughter Sophia's baby boy

Sophia Peschisolido posted pictures of her baby boy on Instagram on March 31. In her post, she revealed that she gave birth on March 28. She wrote, "Our son, never known a love like this, 28/03/24," along with three black-and-white images of her son.

In the first picture, the baby boy is wearing clothes with "Welcome to the world" written on them. The second photo shows her fiance, Frankie Makin, carrying the child in a stroller. The third snap is another photo of the newborn baby. None of the pictures revealed the child's entire face.

Sophia Peschisolido is the daughter of Baroness Karren Brady, a television star and business personality. Brady is the vice-chairman of the English football club West Ham United and the managing director of Birmingham City FC.

Karren Brady is married to ex-footballer Paul Peschisolido, who played for Birmingham City from 1992 to 1994. She has two children, Sophia and Paolo. Sophia's son is her first grandchild.

Sophia announced her pregnancy in November 2023 with a reel with her fiance, Frankie Makin. She posted the reel calling her pregnancy the "greatest blessing due 2024." The reel featured a sonogram shot of her baby and clips of her spending time with her fiance.

Brady's daughter also shared photos of her baby bump in the months leading to the birth of her baby boy. Following her post announcing the birth of her child, Sophia wrote a message for her followers in her Instagram story:

"Not been on my phone for ages but thanks so much to everyone who's messaged me. We are both doing good. Been in the newborn bubble."

Her Instagram post announcing the birth of her son already has over 5,000 likes, and influencers like Lottie Tomlinson, Sydney May Crouch, and Britney Devilliers have sent their best wishes in the comments.

Lottie Tomlinson wrote "congratulations" in the comments, while May Crouch commented "Congratulations babe!." Devillers wrote, "Omg he’s here, congratulations."

Karren Brady shared photos of Sophia Peschisolido's engagement on Instagram in 2022

In July 2022, Sophia got engaged to Frankie Makin. The couple shared several images from the proposal on a beach in Mykonos, Greece. The snaps featured Frankie presenting a diamond ring to Sophia while being on one knee.

Karren Brady also shared the pictures of Sophia's engagement on her Instagram. She posted a black-and-white photo of Frankie going down on one knee to propose to Sophia. Another photo featured the engaged couple kissing while Sophia flaunted the ring on her finger.

It is unknown when Sophia and Frankie began dating, but their pictures together date back to 2022. They met in Dubai for the first time. In October 2022, Sophia hosted an Instagram Q&A session, during which a fan asked her, "Does it matter if you're not married and living with your boyfriend in Dubai?"

In response, Sophia posted a short clip of herself showing her diamond ring, saying, "Who said we weren't married?"