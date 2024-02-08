Holly Valance's net worth: Australian model's fortune explored as she says "everyone starts off as a lefty" in viral video

During the Conservative Party event, PopCon, on Tuesday, February 6, Australian model Holly Valance shared her views about climate change and leftwing politics in an interview with British news channel GB News. Valance explained that although "everyone starts off as a lefty," they all "wake up at some point."

The 40-year-old praised the Conservative politicians who spoke at the PopCon event organized by former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. She said:

“I would say that everyone starts off as a lefty, then wakes up at some point, after you start either making money, working, trying to run a business, trying to buy a home, and then you realise what crap ideas they all are. And then you go to the right.”

Valance, also known as Holly Rachel Candy, is known for being notoriously private. She is married to the British billionaire real estate developer Nick Candy. The couple married in 2012 and have two children. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Holly Valance has a net worth of $20 million.

Holly Valance's net worth explored

Holly Valance and Nick Candy (Image via Getty Images/Matthew Lewis)

Holly Valance has a net worth of $20 million as of now. She is best known for starring as Felicity Scully in the Australian opera Neighbours and Nika Volek in Prison Break. In 2002, she quit the show to pursue a career in music. She also signed a contract with Warner Media.

Valance's first single, Kiss Kiss, was released in April 2002. It featured in the UK Singles Chart as No. 1 and in several other countries among the Top 10. Valance released two albums, Footprints (2002) and State of Mind (2003).

After her contract with Warner Media expired, she did not return to the music industry. She married Nick Candy in 2012, and the couple has been shifting between London, Monaco, and Los Angeles.

As per Daily Mail and News.Com, Nick and Holly started their journey towards becoming a billionaire couple by purchasing an apartment for £122,000 at Earl's Court in London. They sold it later for £172,000. Her husband made a fortune in the real estate business, and the couple now resides in London's most exclusive building.

Holly Valance believes that left ideas are "crap" and the "climate crisis" is not a crisis

At PopCon, the Australian model shared that she found Liz Truss "really really interesting to listen to" and that she supports "Jacob for PM." Valance was referring to Jacob Rees-Mogg, a member of the Conservative Party.

Valance also talked about her views on climate change when asked about it. As per the actress-singer, the "climate crisis" is not a "crisis" at all. She also criticized the restrictions on normal people to prevent the climate crisis. She said:

"I mean the air is better than when I was growing up. It used to stink walking down the street when I was growing up. Cleaner, cheaper energy is what we need. We're perfectly able to get it and have it, but we're just putting all these restrictions on normal people who are just trying to go about their business, get to work, pick up their children from school, go to the supermarket. It's just insanity."

Valance also raised concerns about "how things are going in the country" and explained that several things bother her about her two growing children.

"I'm a citizen like everyone else here who's concerned about the way things are going in the country. Many things worry and bother me with two little children to bring up - what they might inherit. So I want to come and listen to ideas, good ideas."

Holly Valance's husband, Nick Candy, is associated with right-wing politics and is a donor to the Conservative Party in the UK.

UK politician Nigel Farage, an important figure in the Brexit campaign, had shared a picture with Nick and Holly and former US President Donald Trump in 2022.

