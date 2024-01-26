Who is Joe Junio? All about the Las Vegas realtor accused in the brutal slaying of neighbor

A 36-year-old realtor, Joe Junio, is in the news as she is facing serious charges in connection with the brutal slaying of 46-year-old Pastor Nick Davi. The incident occurred on December 29, 2023, and led to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the victim's widow, Sarah Davi, against Junio.

Pastor Nick Davi, a respected figure at Grace Point Church, was fatally shot, and his wife Sarah was wounded during the tragic incident. The couple's 15-year-old and 12-year-old children, who were at the scene, recorded the horrifying event on their phones.

The lawsuit alleges that escalating tensions between the Davi family and Junio fueled the deadly confrontation. The roots of the conflict traced back to complaints filed by the Davi family to their homeowners' association (HOA) regarding Junio's alleged violations related to chickens and dogs.

The court documents reveal a series of disturbing events leading up to the fatal shooting. Junio, a licensed real estate agent in Nevada, reportedly engaged in threatening behavior, including harassment and threats, after the Davi family reported her to the HOA. The family had sought police intervention twice in the month preceding the shooting due to Junio's alleged harassment.

Davi family was leaving their home when Joe Junio opened fire; know all about it

On December 29, 2023, as the Davi family was leaving their home, they encountered Junio, exhibiting increasingly threatening behavior. The situation escalated when Junio parked next to them, leading to a confrontation where Junio opened fire, hitting both Nick and Sarah Davi.

The lawsuit not only targets Junio but also includes the person who owned the firearm used in the shooting, with the owner's identity unknown at the time of filing. The legal action seeks damages above $15,000, following the standard minimum in Nevada civil lawsuits.

Joe Junio is a real estate agent and has done her studies in hotel management

According to her LinkedIn profile, Joe Junio has owned Mistika Spray Tanning since 2020. Apart from her role as a business owner, Junio is a licensed real estate agent and an insurance agent. Her professional journey also reveals that she holds a Bachelor's degree in hotel and restaurant management from the University of Cebu.

The community, known as the Courts at Aliante, is not directly named in the lawsuit. Still, it alleges that the community provided information to Junio regarding complaints made by the deceased pastor. The Davi family, who had filed a restraining order against Junio, had reportedly left their home due to the ongoing harassment.

Joe Junio is currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on $300,000 bail, facing charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, child abuse, and discharging a firearm. The preliminary court hearing is scheduled for March 4, 2024.

