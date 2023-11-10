"So disturbing": Netizens react as Keke Palmer files restraining order against Darius Jackson, seeking full custody of son amid abuse allegations

On Thursday, November 9, Keke Palmer filed for a restraining order against her ex-Darius Jackson. Palmer and Jackson had separated in October, but the former stated that Jackson had trespassed onto her property and physically attacked her. She also requested for the sole physical and legal custody of the former couple's son, Leo.

Trigger Warning: This article contains descriptions and images of physical and emotional abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Expand Tweet

Netizens were disgusted by Darius Jackson's alleged actions. Once still images from Palmer's security camera showcasing Jackson assaulting her were released, the fitness trainer was hit with a barrage of online backlash. Some fans wanted to handle Jackson themselves, while others were astounded by the disturbing nature of Jackson's alleged actions. One X (formerly Twitter) user commented:

Netizens were extremely disturbed by Palmer's allegations against Darius Jackson (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Netizens vow to handle Darius Jackson themselves

Social media users were stunned by the allegations Keke Palmer leveled against Darius Jackson. Once the stills from the security footage were released, they were extremely disgusted and disturbed. While some hoped that Palmer was okay, others started scheming to take care of Darius themselves. Here are some reactions to the incident:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Darius body slammed me onto the stairs by my neck": Keke Palmer

According to the documents obtained by People magazine, the restraining order stated that Darius Jackson had physically abused Keke Palmer multiple times. Last weekend, he reportedly entered Palmer's property without her consent and started verbally threatening her before he physically attacked her. According to the California superior court filing, Palmer wrote that Jackson was:

"Lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police."

The footage was played during the court hearing. As per the footage, once Palmer got up from being knocked over the couch, she ran after Darius to retrieve her phone, but the man nearly ran over her with his car.

Expand Tweet

Over the last two years, Jackson was alleged to have physically abused Palmer multiple times. Keke also attached still images from security camera footage that showed Jackson allegedly assaulting Keke Palmer while she was on a couch. People magazine also quoted Palmer saying that a separate footage from 2022 showcased Darius Jackson dangerously attacking her.

"Darius body slammed me onto the stairs by my neck," she said.

People magazine quoted a list of allegations from the documents, including an incident where Darius had allegedly broken Keke Palmer's prescription glasses and thrown her car keys across the parking lot after he allegedly suspected her of "flirting" with another woman.

She also details instances where Darius would allegedly bombard her with love but would quickly get upset and sl*t shame and gaslight her if she even looked at a man a "certain way" or talked to someone for "too long."

Darius had once allegedly hit Keke Palmer in front of their 8-month-old child and had even told the child profanities about her. Darius Jackson would also reportedly threaten to shoot himself with a gun if Keke ever left him.