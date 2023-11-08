Who owns Turkey Leg Hut? Gaslighting allegations explored as wife speaks out amid divorce drama

Turkey Leg Hut owner, Nakia Holmes, took to Instagram recently to accuse her husband Lynn Price of “gaslighting” and emotional abuse. The couple is amidst a tense legal battle as the former filed for divorce in May 2023 and requested a restraining order against Price. The restaurant made headlines in 2021 for having an intricate dress code.

For those unversed, Turkey Leg Hut, which is now solely owned by Nakia Holmes, is a popular restaurant in Houston, Texas. Nakia and Lynn launched their business at the Houston Rodeo in 2015 to introduce patrons to their signature turkey legs. Since their debut, several A-list celebrities including Kevin Hart, Stephen Jackson, and Deion Sanders have stopped by the venue.

Recently, Nakia Holmes took to her private Instagram account to open up about her marriage. She described it as:

“I am living in hell on earth. The abuse, the manipulation, the lies, the deceit, the gaslighting, and narcissism have become unbearable.”

“We are literally in a fight for our peace and sanity”: Nakia Holmes puts husband on blast amidst divorce drama

Adding to her shocking allegations, Nakia Holmes revealed that not only is she facing the brunt of her husband’s actions, but their children have also gotten themselves intertwined. Speaking about the same, she said:

“The man that me and my children know is cruel, abusive emotionally and mentally and completely void of emotion. From the time we wake up, till the time we close our eyes each night, we are literally in a fight for our peace and sanity.”

The Turkey Leg Hut owner also admitted to playing a part in “hindering and hiding” Price’s actions.

According to the popular gossip page, The Neighborhood Talk, Nakia Holmes accused her husband of abuse. Court documents also revealed that the employees of Turkey Leg Hut were “terrified and frightened” of Price’s behavior.

Adding to the allegations, it was alleged that Lynn Price stole money from the restaurant register for personal use and also wrote checks going up to a thousand dollars.

It was also alleged that Price threatened an assistant with physical assault.

Court documents also revealed that Holmes was worried about Lynn committing “family violence,” according to The Neighborhood Talk. While sharing the reason behind why she chose to come forward now, the Turkey Leg Hut restaurateur said:

“TODAY, I am finally choosing me. I’ll die behind this truth and I’ll lose everything to finally have peace. I brought light to his life, while he came into mine to destroy not only me but all who love me. I’m finally closing this chapter.”

At the time of writing this article, Lynn Price had not publicly responded to the allegations.

Turkey Leg Hut’s dress code revealed as owner files for divorce from husband

The restaurant last made headlines in 2021 after demanding customers to not wear “excessively revealing clothing.” People were also not allowed to wear- “wave caps, du-rags, house shoes or shower caps.” Exposure to sports bras and private intimates was banned as well.

The restaurant also announced that wearing baggy clothing would not be allowed to enter the venue. Usage of obscene language on clothing was also not allowed.

In November 2022, speaking about why they opted to implement a dress code, Holmes shared in an interview with Tony Robinson that the restaurant was a family establishment. She added:

“Our kids come to the restaurant from time to time and you got women with no clothes on, and they just sitting there and they twerking.”

She also added that women seemed to have lost their “self-respect” after taking part in such behavior.