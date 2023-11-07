Why is Fast Wok Chinese restaurant in Indianapolis shutting down? Violent incident spree sparks outrage 

Fast Wok, an Indianapolis restaurant, has shut down two days after reopening due to violent incidents and repeated calls from the police. The owner took to Facebook and announced the permanent closing of the restaurant, which has been serving Chinese and Thai food in the area for the last 30 years.

The Fast Wok owner claimed that the restaurant has been receiving calls related to multiple fights, and the police also got involved when there was an alleged gun incident on the premises.

Taking to Facebook, the owner revealed that in 2 days, the restaurant received 5 calls from the police, and the last one made them decide to shut their doors.

"We have been open two days. We have had 5 police calls. The last one caused us to lock our doors. an alleged gun incident. MAMA…thanks you for everything,” the Facebook post reads.

It continues,

“BUT.. believes she has had enough. Only two days open and violent incidents, fighting, arguing etc each and every day. IT NEVER USED TO BE THIS WAY. Sorry to pass on this bad news but she said she is closing for good.”

Many customers were also informed that the doors of the restaurant were broken due to the violent incidents, and employees and owners received multiple threat calls. However, the reason for the same has not been disclosed.

Expand Tweet

“These people don’t deserve your food”: Social media users left heartbroken as Fast Wok announces permanent shutdown

As per Fox 59, owners Bungon ‘Mama’ Nettles and Gaylon Nettles reopened Fast Wok on Wednesday, November 1, after more than a year, following the former allegedly recovering from a stroke more than a year ago.

The restaurant was so popular in the locality that people even waited for hours in line, and many claimed that its taste was different from all other Asian restaurants. Many even lovingly called the owner of Fast Wok “Mama" as a warm gesture.

Expand Tweet

After the restaurant announced its permanent closing, social media users were left sad and angry at the same time, as many were outraged by the recent spate of violent incidents. Many were left heartbroken as they stated how the restaurant served delicious Asian food.

Social media users left outraged as the Indianapolis restaurant announced its permanent shutdown due to repeated episodes of violence. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left outraged as the Indianapolis restaurant announced its permanent shutdown due to repeated episodes of violence. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left outraged as the Indianapolis restaurant announced its permanent shutdown due to repeated episodes of violence. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left outraged as the Indianapolis restaurant announced its permanent shutdown due to repeated episodes of violence. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left outraged as the Indianapolis restaurant announced its permanent shutdown due to repeated episodes of violence. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left outraged as the Indianapolis restaurant announced its permanent shutdown due to repeated episodes of violence. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left outraged as the Indianapolis restaurant announced its permanent shutdown due to repeated episodes of violence. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left outraged as the Indianapolis restaurant announced its permanent shutdown due to repeated episodes of violence. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left outraged as the Indianapolis restaurant announced its permanent shutdown due to repeated episodes of violence. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left outraged as the Indianapolis restaurant announced its permanent shutdown due to repeated episodes of violence. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, the Indianapolis police have not spoken out on the fiasco, and it is yet to be disclosed what caused the violence at Fast Wok. The restaurant owners have not addressed the support and comments from netizens.