“We are preparing an official statement”: The Glory’s star Kim Hieora’s agency makes first statement regarding school violence accusations

The Glory’s star Kim Hieora's agency makes their first initial statement regarding the school violence accusations against the actress. On September 6th, Korean media outlet Dispatch released an exclusive report revealing that The Uncanny Counter 2 star was allegedly part of an iljin (school bullying) group called Big Sangji at Sangji Girls’ Middle School in Wonju, a city in the Gangwon Province.

The group was notorious for being massive bullies to fellow students and indulged in assault, extortion of money, and physical and verbal abuse. Kim Hieora was allegedly one of the prominent members of the group and was involved in the bullying act as well.

In response to Dispatch's reports, Gram Entertainment revealed that they are checking the news reports and released a brief statement announcing that they will release a detailed statement once they verify all the facts.

"This is actress Kim Hieora’s agency Gram Entertainment. We apologize for causing concern to many people through sudden news. We are preparing an official statement, so we kindly ask you please wait. We once again apologize with heavy hearts."

Kim Hieora denies school bullying accusations in her statement to Dispatch

The alleged victims of the school bullying revealed to Dispatch that Kim Hieora and her gang of bullies extorted money from them to give to the older students of the group. The victims claimed that if they didn't have money or refused to provide it, the members would curse and assault them physically.

The victims alleged that The Glory star had a specific role in the bullying and sent the victims on errands to buy cigarettes and extort money. The detailed report also stated that Kim Hieora was punished as an accomplice to a younger student (X) for stealing money from their school.

However, The Uncanny Counter 2 star denied being an accomplice to student X and revealed that the latter had stolen the money on her own accord to help Kim Hieora as she was facing a financial crunch. But she has categorically denied that the actress manipulated student X in any way.

Additionally, in a statement to Dispatch, the actress clarified that Big Sangji was, in fact, the name of an online community that she was a member of and not an iljin group as alleged by victims. She admitted that she was an eyewitness to a lot of bullying she had witnessed and feels guilty about being a mere bystander in such situations.

However, she categorically denied being a school bully herself:

“Although I’ve been hit by the older students without reason, I have never hit a friend or a younger student.”

Dispatch backed up their detailed reports with photos of her with her classmates and messages she wrote on the Big Sangji’s online cafe. Additionally, Dispatch revealed that the actress had requested the Korean media outlet to keep the news hidden until they wrapped the release of The Uncanny Counter 2 so as not to inconvenience the drama's cast and crew.

Kim Hieora cancels appearance on SNL Korea following school violence accusations

Expand Tweet

Before the school violence accusations, The Glory star was scheduled to participate in the recording for SNL Korea Season 4 on September 7, but that stands canceled now. Also, the September 9 broadcast of episode 9 will be canceled.

Additionally, the actress has canceled all of her other work-related commitments. She will lie low until her agency issues a detailed statement in response to the allegations of school violence.