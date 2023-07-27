"Finally after waiting two years": Fans excited as The Uncanny Counter 2 drops new trailer

On July 26, 2023, Netflix released the highly-anticipated five-minute-long trailer for the upcoming drama, The Uncanny Counter. It showcases various intriguing storylines that will unravel in the upcoming episodes.

The Uncanny Counter 2 is an upcoming drama that continues the story of counters on a mission to hunt down evil spirits and demons, who seek immortality by preying on innocent lives. While the first season aired in 2020 on OCN, the second season will now be broadcast on tvN.

The recently released trailer showcases the talented actors, including Jo Byeong-gyu, Yoo Joon-sang, Ahn Suk-hwan, Kim Se-jeong, and Yeom Hye-ran, as they bravely battle the malevolent demons while also delving into their own poignant backstories.

The excitement for the upcoming drama is further heightened by the introduction of new actors, such as Jin Sun-kyu, Kang Ki-young, Kim Hieora, and Yoo In-soo, who are set to add a captivating twist to the storyline.

K-drama fans who have been eagerly awaiting The Uncanny Counter 2 for the past three years are filled with excitement as the release date draws near.

As Netflix released the five-minute trailer of the The Uncanny Counter 2, the actors portraying the counters, including Jo Byeong-gyu, Yoo Joon-sang, Ahn Suk-hwan, Kim Se-jeong, and Yeom Hye-ran, took a pledge to save people and form close bonds with new individuals.

In particular, Jo Byeong-gyu's character So-mun forms a cordial bond with actor Jin Sun-kyu's character, Maa Joo-seok, when his wife is endangered and possibly killed by demons.

The Uncanny Counter 2 trailer then shifts its focus to the evil power of antagonist characters portrayed by Kang Ki-young and Kim Hieora. Maa Joo-seok transforms into an evil spirit seeking revenge for his wife's death at the hands of evil spirits and demons, while Sun-mun does his best to protect him.

Yu Jun-Sang's character, Goa Mo-tak, finds himself in a dilemma about whether or not to continue being a counter.

The action-packed trailer left fans gushing over each character in the drama, eager to watch it as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Kim Se-jeong's character, Do Ha-na, showcases a strong personality as she fearlessly fights off evil without hesitation. However, she encounters someone from her past she would rather forget, who still holds a place in her heart.

Similarly, the healing counter Chu Mae-ok, portrayed by actress Yum Hye-ran, discovers that her grandson is struggling in life and decides to guide him towards the right path.

Will Do Ha-na and Chu Mae-ok be able to find their way back to the present time? And can Go Ma-tak and So-mun successfully tackle the evil demons while protecting innocent people and their loved ones? All of these questions will be answered as Netflix airs the episodes starting this Saturday.

K-drama fans are eagerly gearing up to welcome the counters back after a long two years and are filled with excitement as well.

More about The Uncanny Counter 2

The highly anticipated fantasy and thriller drama, The Uncanny Counter 2 , is set to be directed by Yoo Seon-dong, renowned for his notable works like Bad and Crazy, Vampire Prosecutor 2, and the first season of The Uncanny Counter.

Penning the show are screenwriters Kim Sae-bom and Yeo Ji-na, who also contributed to the success of the first season.

Speaking of the first season, it aired in 2020 on Netflix, consisting of sixteen episodes and quickly became one of the highest-rated dramas on OCN, achieving an impressive nationwide viewership rating of 10.99%, as reported by Nielson Korea.

The drama was an adaptation of the webtoon of the same name, originally written by Jang Yi and published in 2018.

The Uncanny Counter 2 is confirmed to have sixteen episodes as well, and it is scheduled to be available for streaming on Netflix starting July 29, 2023.