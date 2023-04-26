Yoo Joon-sang and Gong Seung-yeong confirmed for the upcoming drama I Will Travel for You 

On April 26, 2023, the South Korean media outlet Tenasia reported that actor Yoo Joon-sang was confirmed to appear in the upcoming healing drama I Will Travel for You alongside Gong Seung-yeon. The female lead, Gong Seung-yeong, was previously confirmed to appear in the aforementioned drama in March.

The upcoming healing and slice-of-life drama will delve into the life of an idol who has struggled throughout her career. She tries to give her life meaning by becoming a travel reporter who visits different places and sheds light on several healing stories.

Yoo Joon-sang will play the CEO of an entertainment company in I Will Travel For You

The upcoming healing drama I Will Travel For You has been adapted from a novel of the same name.

Actor Yoo Joon-sang will take on the role of Oh Sang-sik in the new show. Yoo Joon-sang's character Oh Sang-sik is described as being a sincere and responsible person who has seen many struggles throughout his life.

Beginning his career as a boxer despite belonging to a family of doctors, he decided to pursue a different path in life. He becomes the CEO of an entertainment company named Ogu Entertainment where he cares for his clients with a sincere heart.

The show also features actress Gong Seung-yeon, who is set to chronicle the character of Kang Yeo-reum. She is an ex-idol and a member of a former female group that belonged to Ogu Entertainment. Oh Sang-sik scouted Kang Yeo-reum for his entertainment agency and feels responsible for her going unnoticed by the public after years of struggle.

Kang Yeo-reum currently works as a travel reporter and visits places so that she can make a living for herself. She works for a program called One Day Travel and takes on the responsibility of showcasing the transparent culture, history, and tradition of the places she visits.

Subsequently, Oh Sang-sik does his best to improve her career by providing her with any opportunity that knocks on her door. The show will shed light on how traveling brings a feeling of warmth and healing to one's life.

Kim Jae-young has also been confirmed to join the other two artists for the upcoming drama I Will Travel for You.

The same title has also been adapted into a Japanese drama called Tabiya Okaeri which was released in 2022 with four episodes. Fans loved the refreshing content and can't wait to see what the Korean version brings to the table.

More about Yoo Joon-sang

South Korean actor Yoo Joon-sang is best known for his films like Ha Ha Ha and The Day He Arrives. He has taken on a number of supporting roles throughout his career, which has helped him gain popularity over the years. He is a multi-talented individual who has been a full-time faculty member at Korea Art College for decades.

The actor can also play several musical instruments including the guitar, saxophone, and more He is also an artist and displayed his artwork at the Art Asia fair.

Yoo Joon-sang recently appeared in Alchemy of Souls seasons 1 and 2. He is currently gearing up for his upcoming role in the Netflix drama The Uncanny Counter 2 and will also take on a role in the upcoming drama Sparkling Watermelon.

The filming for Yoo Joon-sang's upcoming healing drama I Will Travel for You has begun and the release date is expected to be announced soon.

