Park Yoo-na and Jang Dong-yoon upcoming film Long D premiere date confirmed

Park Yoo-na and Jang Dong-yeon confirmed the premiere day of their upcoming film, Long D on April 20, 2023. The film is slated to be released on May 10, 2023. The film also released some new stills showcasing the actors enjoying quality time and getting cozy with each other. Long D showcases the story of a couple who stay committed to each other in a long-distance relationship before they reach their 30s.

The movie will showcase how couples are able to maintain their communication through the help of mobile phones and other means of social media. K-drama fans are excited about the upcoming film as it showcases the advantages and drawbacks of the long-distance relationship of the current generation. The film is also known by the name Long Distance.

Park Yoo-na is set to chronicle the role of band vocalist Tae-in in the upcoming film Long D

Park Yoo-na is set to chronicle Tae-in's character while Jang Dong-yoon will play the role of Do-ha in the age-of-coming film Long D.

Set in an era of modern technology where people are always glued to their mobiles, Long D showcases how Do-ha falls in love and starts a relationship with the indie vocalist Tae-in. From being a fan of Tae-in, he slowly turns into her lover as time passes.

While the duo is in a relationship, they are faced with a lot of challenges and conflicts to keep in touch with each other. While Do-ha struggles to maintain the balance between his love and work life, the band vocalist leads an adventurous life filled with adrenaline rush every moment. However, life takes a drastic turn when Park Yoo-na's character Tae-in finds herself choosing between her dreams and reality to move forward in life.

The duo from the film have spent most of their 20s together but get into a long-distance relationship as they turn 30s. They are forced to do so because of their career without which they will be unable to sustain their life.

In the newly released stills, the couple is seen cozy and comfortable with each other, wearing face masks as a way to show care for each other. The stills also show them wearing casual clothes seated on the couch and capturing some beautiful memories.

Some also show the couple nicely decked-up in their formal clothes, enjoying a min-date at a cafe and again clicking selfies. Other images show them enjoying quality time drinking wine in the natural atmosphere, wearing casual clothes where the female lead looks lovingly at her partner.

Finally, there is a selfie where Park Yoo-na's character Tae-in is holding Do-ha's cheeks as they pose for their photos. The couple spent almost a decade together and now time will taste as they struggle to make their long-distance relationship work.

The film is set to premiere on May 10, 2023.

More about Park Yoo-na and Jang Dong-yoon

Park Yoo-na debuted in 2015 in the KBS drama, Cheer Up and has since then appeared in a number of music videos. They include iKON's WYD and Super Junior's Kim Heechul's Old Movie.

Since then, Park Yoo-na has appeared in a number of dramas and movies. She gained international fame and recognition after starring in the high school drama True Beauty, which was based on a webtoon of the same name. Park Yoo-na has appeared in dramas including Two Hearts, Hotel Del Luna, My I'D is Gangnam Beauty, Rookie Cops, and others.

Jang Dong-yoon is one of the rising Korean actors currently starring in the historical drama Oasis alongside Seol In-ah. He is well known for dramas including Search, The Tale of Nokdu, The King of the Desert, My Man is Cupid, and others. K-drama fans are currently loving his character on Oasis.

Jang Dong-yoon is reportedly to appear in the upcoming drama Daily Dose of Sunshine, The Fairy and the Bald Idol, while Park Yoo-na is reportedly confirmed for the upcoming drama It's You, Out of the Blue and Spirit Fingers.

Poll : 0 votes