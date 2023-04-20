"Slay": K-drama fans excited as tvN confirms The Uncanny Counter 2 cast line-up and broadcasting details 

On April 20, 2023, tvN officially announced the confirmed cast line-up and broadcast details for The Uncanny Counter 2 introducting the main five main counters and four other new leads who will play major roles in the upcoming season. The show is set to air in the second half of 2023.

The upcoming drama The Uncanny Counter 2 presents the story of counters who hunt down evil spirits and demons who are in the desire to live for an eternity by taking innocent people's lives. The previous season aired in 2020 on OCN but the second season will be broadcast on tvN.

The show features actors including Jo Byeong-gyu, Yoo Joon-sang, Ahn Suk-hwan, Kim Se-jeong, and Yeom Hye-ran in the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the cast has introduced new actors including Jin Sun-kyu, Kang Ki-young, Kim Hieora and Yoo In-soo.

Unsurprisingly, K-drama fans are excited for the second season and took to social media to express their excitement:

👸🐝 @__rehina

Season 2 would slay so hard I can really feel it. Please come faster.



#TheUncannyCounter2

#KimSejeong

@CJnDrama The Uncanny Counter 2 CastSeason 2 would slay so hard I can really feel it. Please come faster. The Uncanny Counter 2 Cast 🔥Season 2 would slay so hard I can really feel it. Please come faster. #TheUncannyCounter2#KimSejeong@CJnDrama https://t.co/ZvwbL9JCfK

"Coming soon": K-drama fans celebrate tha arrival of The Uncanny Counter 2 in July

As the tVN announced the confirmed cast line-up and broadcast details for the upcoming fantasy and thriller drama The Uncanny Counter 2, K-drama fans were overwhelemed with joy and happiness. They are pretty sure the upcoming season will be a hit considering the cast from season one and the introduction of new actors including Yoo In-soo as a new counter, Kim Hieora and Kang Ki-young as new villains in the drama.

Fans were also enthusiastic to see Kim Se-jeong as a bold and powerful female lead on the screen again and Jo Byeong-gyu back again after sorting out the false bullying allegations that he faced previously. Take a look at how fans are reacting to the latest update on the upcoming season 2 of the fantasy and action drama The Uncanny Counter:

sejeong @sej30ng 🏻 🥰omg look how pretty sejeong here🥰 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… can’t wait for school scene in the uncanny counter season 2🥰omg look how pretty sejeong here🥰 can’t wait for school scene in the uncanny counter season 2 🔜 🙌🏻😘🥰omg look how pretty sejeong here🥰😍 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/biuYi2205W

jody @_jodyjody I see in addition to the original cast of "The Uncanny Counter" returning for season 2, Yoo Insoo ("Alchemy of Souls") plays a new counter, and Kim Hieora ("The Glory") and Kang Ki Young ("Extraordinary Attorney Woo") have been cast as the new villains. I see in addition to the original cast of "The Uncanny Counter" returning for season 2, Yoo Insoo ("Alchemy of Souls") plays a new counter, and Kim Hieora ("The Glory") and Kang Ki Young ("Extraordinary Attorney Woo") have been cast as the new villains. https://t.co/GViPzUQIT1

Meanwhile, Jo Byeong-gyu. Kim Se-jeong, Yoo Joon-sang, Yeom Hye-ran, and Ahn Suk-hwan will resume their roles as the counters namely So-moon, Do Ha-na, Go Mo-tak, Chu Mae-ok, and Choi Jang-mool.

Meanwhile, the newly introduced actors in The Uncanny Counter 2 will play different roles from the counters that will either bring obstacles in front of the five counters and want to conquer the earth or safeguard them from potential danger in the upcoming drama. Actor Jin Suk-kyu is set to chronicle the character of a sincere and compassionate firefighter who will help safeguard So-moon's life in the drama.

Meanwhile, Kang Ki-young, who is known for positive roles, will turn into a villain named Pil Gwang. Pil Gwang is described as a demon who dreams of achieving eternity and has the absolute power to rule over humanity. Kim Hieora will chronicle the role of the evil spirit Gelly in the upcoming drama.

Yoo In-soo will chronicle the role of the new counter in the drama.

Both the aforementioned actors will bring in a number of new challenges and difficulties in front of the counters who will have to tackle it as a team in The Uncanny Counter 2.

More about The Uncanny Counter 2

𝙲𝙷𝙰⁻ˢˡᵒʷㅣ도하나🔜 @se____lene The Uncanny Counter records so far:



• Highest ratings in OCN history

• Daesang on 2021 Cable TV Award(Drama category)

• Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism award under cartoon category on 2021 Korea Content Awards

• 2021's 2nd most searched term on Google in SoKor The Uncanny Counter records so far:• Highest ratings in OCN history• Daesang on 2021 Cable TV Award(Drama category)• Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism award under cartoon category on 2021 Korea Content Awards• 2021's 2nd most searched term on Google in SoKor https://t.co/BxEXrjyEGo

The upcoming fantasy and thriller drama The Uncanny Counter 2 is helmed by the director Yoo Seon-dong, famous for his projects including Bad and Crazy, Vampire Prosecutor 2, and the first season of The Uncanny Counter. Meanwhile, the show was penned by screenwriters Kim Sae-bom and Yeo Ji-na, who have previously contributed to the first season.

Meanwhile, the first season, which aired in 2020 with sixteen episodes on Netflix, was one of the highest-rated dramas on OCN and had achieved 10.99% nationwide viewership ratings, according to Nielson Korea. The drama was adapted from a webtoon of the same name written by Jang Yi and published in 2018.

It has been reported that The Uncanny Counter 2 will have sixteen episodes and will be available to stream on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes