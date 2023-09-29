Why is the John Hancock Center Signature Room closing? Abrupt closure leaves patrons disheartened

Chicago’s The Signature Room, the popular high-end restaurant on the 95th floor of 875 North Michigan Avenue, a 100-story skyscraper formerly known as the John Hancock Center, was permanently closed on Thursday due to economic hardships.

The abrupt closure of the fine-dining eatery was announced through a sign posted on the restaurant’s official website and its Facebook page. A similar sign was also pinned on the elevator outside the restaurant on the 95th floor.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closing of our beloved Signature Room at the 95th effective Thursday, September 28, 2023. For over 30 years, we have had the privilege and honor of serving Chicagoans and visitors from all over the world.”

The restaurant expressed heartfelt gratitude to its patrons for supporting the business over the years. In the Facebook post conveyed by the restaurant’s owner, Rick Roman, and its President, Nick Pyknis, they cited “severe economic hardship” following the COVID-19 pandemic as the dominant reason for the closure.

They added that The Signature Room faced challenges after the pandemic, which were greater than anticipated. These factors were beyond their control, compelling the restaurant to close its doors.

Patrons are left disheartened by the sudden closure of The Signature Room

People who had visited the restaurant on the 95th floor of 875 North Michigan Avenue and those who frequented the place were left heavy-hearted by the announcement of its permanent closure. Patrons commented on the eatery's Facebook post, reminisced their memories of warmth and laughter at the fine dining place and even praised the owner and staff.

Some even recalled celebrating their special days at the restaurant, including wedding receptions, engagement parties, and birthdays and expressed their profound sadness over the news of its closing. A few others wrote that they visited the place whenever they traveled to Chicago.

Netizens think back to their memories of the celebrated Chicago restaurant (Image via Facebook/@SignatureRoom95)

The Signature Room at the 95th has served guests for over 30 years and has been glorified for its stunning views overlooking the city and Lake Michigan. Many visited the place solely for the view it offered from atop the skyscraper and often grabbed drinks at the bar on the 96th floor rather than spending money on food.

Perched at the 95th and 96th floors of the formerly known John Hancock Center, the eatery drew in customers on various occasions, from homecoming dates to anniversary parties.