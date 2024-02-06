"Soon be singing Jailhouse Rock": Donald Trump claims he looks like Elvis Presley, gets relentlessly trolled online

Former United States President Donald Trump went viral recently after claiming that he looks like iconic singer Elvis Presley. The GOP frontrunner shared an image of his face merged with that of Elvis Presley on Truth Social, telling his followers that he has been told that he like Elvis. He wanted to know what they thought.

Social media users got to trolling and started sharing doctored images of the former president's head attached onto Elvis Presley's torso. Some did agree that Trump, in fact, did look like Presley, particularly during Presley's later years, when he put on some weight. One X user joked:

Donald Trump trolled over Elvis comparison

Donald Trump is getting trolled online for claiming that he looks like Elvis. On Saturday, February 3, the former United States commander-in-chief took to Truth Social, his very own social media portal, to ask his followers a rather lighthearted question about his appearance. He asked:

"For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike. Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?"

Along with the question, the current GOP frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination also posted a combined image of half of his face and half of Elvis Presley's face. At the time of writing, the post collected over 19,800 likes and 5,050 ReTruths. He also posted the picture on Instagram.

Trump supporters and MAGA enthusiasts believed that the former president did indeed bear a resemblance to the King. One X user, who went by @JKash000, posted a clip from a 1987 David Letterman interview and commented that the former President looked like Elvis in this particular clip and moment in time.

Many agreed by saying that he looked like Elvis at that particular moment in time, but not anymore. Opponents pointed out the obsession of the former president's supporters with how he looked and claimed that he did not look like Elvis at all.

Trump's post caught the eyes of a plethora of trolls who claimed that he did look like Elvis, but during his later years, he gained a lot of weight. What followed was a barrage of pictures depicting the former president as an edited version of an older Elvis past his prime.

The troll images just kept on coming as social media users compared the 45th United States president to a Cheeto and to the infamous former American President Richard Nixon. Many joked that he would be singing Elvis' hit Jailhouse Rock soon as he faced a plethora of felony charges.

In other news, the former president dropped two names as his potential vice president picks. During an appearance on Fox News's Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, February 4, Trump said that he won't be releasing his official VP selection "for a while."

However, he did mention and give praise to both Sen. Tim Scott, who recently endorsed the former president after dropping out of the race, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. Some of the other highly touted potential candidates are Rep. Elise Stefanik, former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.