"Abandoning the sinking ship": Internet reacts as Snoop Dogg praises Donald Trump in dramatic U-turn 

Snoop Dogg has shocked everyone with his positive remarks about Donald Trump. The rapper had publicly voiced his displeasure with Trump’s presidency a few years back. However, the sudden change in his feelings towards the former President is not something many people had expected.

The Sunday Times published an interview with the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker on Sunday, January 28, where referring to Trump, Snoop told the British outlet:

“Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris.”

He added:

“So, I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

Along with Dr. Dre, and Suge Knight, Michael Harris co-founded Death Row Records, the record label through which Snoop released his debut album in 1993.

Harris was arrested in 1988 on drug trafficking charges along with conspiracy and attempted murder, and was convicted in 1990. However, he established several nonprofit organizations for impoverished youth and also brought back the San Quentin News, a newspaper edited by San Quentin State Prison inmates. Michael Harris served 30 years in prison before being pardoned by Donald Trump in January 2021.

The U-turn of Snoop Dogg's attitude towards Trump drew out wild reactions from netizens. One X user commented on Collin Rugg's post on the same:

Snoop Dogg and Trump's feud explored as internet reacts to the rapper's recent praise of the latter

In contrast to his latest remarks about the former US President, Snoop Dogg told his followers in 2016 that he planned to relocate to Canada because of Donald Trump. In 2017, he mocked Trump in the music video of “Lavender” by featuring a character named Ronald Klump, who dressed like the former President. Klump was shown pointing a gun at a clown portrayed in the likeness of the-then commander-in-chief.

Donald Trump also clapped back at the rapper as he posted on Twitter (now X):

In November 2017, the rapper took his disapproval of Donald Trump one step further and released a cover art for his extended play, “Make America Crip Again”, where a corpse labeled “Trump” was featured.

During a radio interview with Big Boy's Neighborhood in June 2020, Snoop criticized Trump again. He discussed casting his first vote in the 2020 presidential election because he did not want Donald Trump in office, saying:

“I ain't never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I'm going to get out and vote because I can't stand to see this p*nk in office one more year.”

Snoop Dogg's complete change of attitude towards Donald Trump after all these dissings of him has rendered many netizens surprised. While many Trump supporters endorsed the rapper for changing his mind, others criticized him for jumping from one opinion to another.

This is not the first time, however, that Snoop Dogg made positive comments about Trump. Previously in 2021, when Trump pardoned Harris, the rapper told the New York Post:

“I love what they did. That’s great work for the president and his team on the way out.”

Although it is uncertain how long Snoop's current opinion about Trump remains, several Trump supporters are glad the rapper and many others are recognizing the former President's potential.

