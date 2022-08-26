"He's so talented it's almost unfair": Internet goes gaga over Jamie Foxx's impersonation of Donald Trump

Jamie Foxx left the internet roaring with laughter after his pitch-perfect impersonation of former US President Donald Trump during an interview on the Rap Radar podcast to promote his Netflix movie Day Shift alongside Snoop Dogg.

The Oscar-winning actor effortlessly slipped into a voice similar to Trump's and said:

“It’s a lot of great people on both sides. Lots of great people on both sides. I know Harry O. He’s a great person.”

Elliott Wilson, the interviewer, asked Foxx’s Trump about his opinions on Snoop Dogg’s record label, Death Row Records, to which Foxx responded in his Trump voice:

“I love Death Row. Excuse me, excuse me, excuse me—fake news. I love Death Row.”

Wilson went on to ask the 54-year-old actor about his favorite Death Row Records album, to which Fox’s Trump said:

“All of the Death Row records. Don’t try to pin me down. You see what he just…Excuse me, excuse me—fake news. They tried to give me the virus. I beat the virus.”

Those part of the podcast and the internet were thoroughly impressed by Jamie Foxx’s Trump impersonation. As Fox acted like Trump, Snoop Dogg was seen uncontrollably laughing in the background.

Netizens react to Jamie Foxx’s impersonation of Donald Trump

The fact that Foxx nailed his Trump impersonation should not come as a surprise as he made his acting debut when he led the sitcom The Jamie Foxx Show in the 90s. The actor has gained a reputation for having a sharp ear for tones after he showcased his outstanding piano skills and melodious singing voice through his music.

Twitter page Daily Loud posted a video of Foxx impersonating Trump during his recent podcast appearance. The video amassed nearly three million views under the Twitter account alone. Many applauded the Django Unchained actor for his impersonation. Several netizens joked about how he could star in a biographical movie about the former Potus.

A few tweets online read:

(((Stacey))) @Fab4tune His impressions are spot on along with his incredible comedic talents, acting, singing, and absolutely everything else he does! @DailyLoud There's a reason why @iamjamiefoxx became a star on "In Living Color."His impressions are spot on along with his incredible comedic talents, acting, singing, and absolutely everything else he does! @DailyLoud There's a reason why @iamjamiefoxx became a star on "In Living Color." 🌟 His impressions are spot on along with his incredible comedic talents, acting, singing, and absolutely everything else he does!

♡❁•*✩Iᖇᗰᗩ✩*•❁♡ @Irma_Spikeymama @DailyLoud OMG I haven’t laughed this hard in a while. Thank you Jamie Foxx. @DailyLoud OMG I haven’t laughed this hard in a while. Thank you Jamie Foxx.

BirdGang Puck @daillone215 @DailyLoud Hands down the most talented human being on the planet. @DailyLoud Hands down the most talented human being on the planet.

CameUpOutTheSouthGirl @TNsmartass @DailyLoud I suddenly need at least 3 full length movies with Jamie Foxx playing trump @DailyLoud I suddenly need at least 3 full length movies with Jamie Foxx playing trump

. @Lostitall2x @DailyLoud Lmaooo. He should totally try to get permission from trump and make a parody movie like the campaign and that other one @DailyLoud Lmaooo. He should totally try to get permission from trump and make a parody movie like the campaign and that other one 😂

Sally A. Wilson 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇺🇦 ♓️ 💉💉💉💉 @222sally @DailyLoud "I beat the virus." Hahaha. That was the best. SNL needs to bring Jamie on to do TFG. Spray on orange tan and a bad wig is all he would need. @DailyLoud "I beat the virus." Hahaha. That was the best. SNL needs to bring Jamie on to do TFG. Spray on orange tan and a bad wig is all he would need.

G.P. @lFoLKist @DailyLoud Foxx really the most talented entertainer in the game @DailyLoud Foxx really the most talented entertainer in the game

Everything to know about Jamie Foxx’s latest film Day Shift

The J.J. Perry-directed movie is a vampire film based on a screenplay by Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten. The movie stars Foxx. Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco, Meagan Good, and Karla Souza, among others.

In the movie, Bud Jablonski, played by Jamie Foxx, is a blue-collar dad who provides money for his family by working as a pool cleaner. However, he expresses disappointment in the mundane job, which is a cover for his actual profession of hunting and killing vampires.

The movie was released on August 12 and has amassed a rating of 58% on Rotten Tomatoes and 6.1/10 on IMDb. Variety magazine described the thriller as an “eccentric goof of a movie” at heart along with being “an arduous piece of fluff.” It added:

“It’s full of blow-you-away action scenes, and it’s also full of rules — a satirical vampire cosmology that’s fun until it starts to be just convoluted enough to give you a headache, especially when the rules are applied as inconsistently as they are here.”

Those interested can watch the movie on Netflix.

