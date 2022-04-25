×
Watch: "That's what dreams are about, man, that's what this country is about" - Jamie Foxx sends an endearing message to Chris Paul's adversary Jose Alvarado

Jose Alvarado in action against the Phoenix Suns.
Karan Vinod
Modified Apr 25, 2022 10:40 PM IST
Reacting to an incredible Game 4 performance by Jose Alvarado, Hollywood legend Jamie Foxx spoke about Alvarado's rise to the NBA.

A message from @iamjamiefoxx to @AlvaradoJose15 #OneNOLA https://t.co/aNnX0Tm7AD

Foxx talked about how he used to play basketball with Alvarado and how he would constantly mention his goal making it to the NBA. Foxx said:

"What can I say about Jose, man, just a couple of years ago we was in Atlanta, Georgia, we playing in the gym, we playing pickup ball, I thought I was actually doing good, he said he was trying to get in the league, 'you trying to get in the league with the way I'm shooting'."

Foxx also spoke about how this is what Alvarado has been working towards for so long and that he should embrace the moment. Foxx said:

"But I got a chance to meet his daughter, his girl and he said, 'J, I'm just trying to get on,' and he got on and to be the in the stands, man, and hear everybody yelling and pulling for him and singing, that's what dreams are about."

The first-round matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns has produced one of the biggest storylines of the postseason thus far. Jose Alvarado has grabbed headlines for locking up Chris Paul.

Jose Alvarado's incredible defense on Chris Paul

Chris Paul being guarded by the New Orleans Pelicans&#039; Alvarado
Chris Paul being guarded by the New Orleans Pelicans' Alvarado

Widely considered to be one of the best pure point guards of all time, Chris Paul is a floor general in every sense of the word. However, he was humbled in Game 4 by Jose Alvarado's incredible defense.

To start off, Alvarado has age on his side and he used it from the opening tip as he made Paul work for every dribble. Paul turns 37 next month, and it showed. The point guard struggled to get into a rhythm thanks to Alvarado's constant pressure.

To say Jose Alvarado and the Pelicans were living in Chris Paul's head tonight would be an understatement. 11 assists, sure, but also: - Points: 4 (2-8 shooting)- Turnovers: 3- Flagrants/techs: 2 twitter.com/cclark_13/stat…

Paul scored just four points on eight shots and didn't reach the free-throw line once. He also committed three turnovers.

While he may have had 11 assists, Jose Alvarado got into Paul's head as the Suns superstar was called for a technical and a flagrant foul. Alvarado even drew an eight-second violation from Paul which allowed the Pelicans to gain momentum late in the game.

This, coupled with incredible games from Herbert Jones and Brandon Ingram, helped the Pelicans tie the series.

Edited by Adam Dickson

