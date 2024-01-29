"Tragic consequence of Joe Biden's weakness and surrender": Trump slams current President for three US troops' deaths in Jordan drone attack

Former United States President Donald Trump criticized current President Joe Biden as he released a statement condemning the death of three American service members in a drone attack on a Jordan U.S. Military outpost. The attack took place on January 28 near the Syrian border. Officials claimed that the drones were allegedly launched by militant groups operating in Syria, as per CBS News.

As per The Hill, Trump shared a statement via Truth Social after the news came to light and accused Biden of giving Iran billions of dollars to "spread bloodshed and carnage" in the Middle East.

"This brazen attack on the United States is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden’s weakness and surrender," he said.

"We are on the brink of World War 3": Donald Trump

Tragedy struck on Sunday, January 28 when three United States service members were killed in a drone strike in northeast Jordan at Tower 22, a small U.S. Military outpost near the Syrian border. According to a US Central Command, around 34 service members were also injured in the strike. Out of the 34, eight were promptly evacuated for administrating higher-level care, as per CBS News.

Officials have not yet identified the specific militia that issued the strike but stated that the drones were allegedly fired from Syria by an Iran-backed militia. Meanwhile, Iran denied any involvement in the attacks. While speaking at a South Carolina event on Sunday, President Joe Biden paid his respects to the individuals who lost their lives with a minute of silence. According to CNN, the President said:

"We know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,"

The president later vowed in a tweet:

"We will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing."

The former President, Donald Trump, then issued a statement, in which he lashed out at the current president and paid tribute to the deceased. He called the day of the attacks, "a horrible day for America" and stated that it was a "consequence of Joe Biden's weakness and surrender."

"My most profound sympathies go to the Families of the Brave Servicemembers we have lost. I ask all Americans to join me in praying for those who have been wounded," he wrote.

Trump then spoke about how "weak, broke, and totally under control" Iran was three years ago under his presidency. He claimed that his Maximum Pressure policy had resulted in the Iranian regime only barely being able to "scrape two dollars together to fund their terrorist proxies."

"Then Joe Biden came in and gave Iran billions of dollars, which the Regime has used to spread bloodshed and carnage throughout the Middle East," he continued.

Donald Trump claimed that the attack would have never happened if he was president.

"Just like the Iranian-backed Hamas attack on Israel would never have happened, the War in Ukraine would never have happened, and we would right now have Peace throughout the World. Instead, we are on the brink of World War 3," he said.

Donald Trump declared that the attacks were proof that the United States needed to "return to PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH" to end chaos, destruction, and the loss of American lives. The former president ended his statement by claiming that the country "cannot survive" with Joe Biden as the Commander-in-Chief.

