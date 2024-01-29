What happened to Gisele Bundchen's mother? All about her siblings and family in wake of recent tragedy

Gisele Bundchen's mother Vania Nonnenmacher unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, January 28, 2024, after struggling with cancer, according to Page Six. Vania was 75 years old at the time of her death and the Mainhos de Vento Hospital confirmed the news. People Magazine reported that she was being treated at the hospital since January 26, 2024.

Vania was reportedly working as a bank teller in the past and was featured in various photos shared by her daughter on her Instagram page.

Gisele was one of six siblings, Patricia, Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela, and Raquel, and all of them were born to Vania. However, the model has not posted any tribute to her mother at the time of writing this article.

Gisele Bundchen, who was previously married to Tom Brady, is a mother of two kids. The model, who has been featured in Vogue magazine, is known for her long-time collaboration with Victoria's Secret and was nominated twice at the Teen Choice Awards.

Gisele Bundchen spent her childhood in Brazil with her family: Childhood, siblings, and other details explored

Gisele Bundchen has been praised for her work in the modeling industry after she began her career in the 90s. She has appeared in films such as The Devil Wears Prada and Tom vs Time.

She also published a memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, which stated that Bundchen was raised in a municipality called Horizontina in Brazil.

While details about her siblings' personal and professional lives are unknown, she has shared social media posts where she can be spotted posing along with them.

The latest post came out in 2023 featuring pictures from Gisele's trip to Brazil where she reunited with her family members. Bundchen additionally posted a photo in 2019 featuring her siblings and mother.

"I am so blessed that I got to grow up surrounded by six incredible women: my mom, and my five sisters. We are all so different, but we complement one another, and we help each other grow!" The post was captioned.

While speaking to People magazine in March 2023, Gisele Bundchen said that she and her siblings "trust each other" and have been "best friends." She added that whenever the family spends time together is great.

"Any time we can spend time with family is just great, especially to see the beautiful bond the kids have with their cousins as they are all growing up is priceless." The model said.

Gisele Bundchen addresses parenting problems after her divorce from Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen spoke to Harper's Bazaar last week about how she is taking care of her children after separating from Tom Brady.

"Sometimes I get pushback, especially because now they're in two different homes and there are two different ways. But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me." Gisele said as she praised her mother.

She added that she has spoken to her kids, telling them that the "way you organize and make your bed is the way you're going to do your life." She noted that she does not care about what people think about her and would not be affected because of the same.

