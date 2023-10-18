When is Britney Spears' memoir coming out? Release date, how to pre-order, price, and all you need to know 

Britney Spears will be revealing the important events of her life in her upcoming memoir titled The Woman in Me. The memoir is scheduled to be published on October 24, 2023, and Gallery Books has taken up the responsibility of publishing.

The book's release date was revealed by People magazine in July 2023. Senior Vice President and Publisher of Gallery Books, Jennifer Bergstrom, stated that Britney's testimony was proof of her "inspiring strength and bravery." She also stated:

"I have no doubt her memour will have a similar impact - and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn't be more proud to help her share her story at last."

The news of the memoir came after Britney Spears' conservatorship ended in 2021. While speaking to People magazine for a cover story, Spears said that she remained silent while there were people who spoke about her on different occasions. She continued:

"After finally getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life."

Britney Spears' memoir is available for pre-order on two websites

Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, is a few days away from release. However, it is available for pre-order at Amazon and Bookshop for $23 and $30. The title is a reference to the singer's single, I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman, as per People magazine.

The cover image of the memoir was revealed in July 2023. It featured a black-and-white photo of Spears, captured by photographer Herb Ritts, where she was wearing chrome pants and had a fringe haircut. The same month, she posted some videos on Instagram and said:

"My book is coming out very, very soon. I worked my a** off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. If you don't like it, that's fine too."

The book will feature the successful journey of Britney, where she developed herself as one of the most popular artists of all time, along with her conservatorship experience and past relationships. She will also speak of the dark phases of her life when her family members took away her freedom and she lost interest in things that she loved to do.

Spears has also posted some excerpts from the memoir through Instagram on October 15, 2023. She shared a video where she said:

"I actually envy people who know how to make fame work for them. My demeanor was innocent – and it wasn't an act. I didn't know what I was doing."

Britney has mentioned the abortion she had when she and Justin Timberlake were in a relationship, as per Page Six. Spears says that she always loved Justin and wanted to have a family with him. She added that Justin was not happy with the pregnancy since they were too young.

The memoir is arriving almost a month after Britney Spears got separated from her husband, Sam Asghari. The duo were romantically linked in 2016 and tied the knot in June last year.