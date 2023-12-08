"Watch out, Gronk" Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele Bundchen marvel at football-playing son Benjamin on his 14th birthday

Tom Brady and his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, are celebrating their son Benjamin, who turns 14 on Friday. Brady and Bundchen shared photos of the teenager in separate posts, who recently started playing football.

The former American football quarterback took to Instagram to wish his son.

"My son, Benny, can you believe it?" He wrote. "Fourteen years old already. It seems like yesterday you were running around in your superhero cape, and now you’re definitely a superhero to me."

Brady playfully tagged former teammate Rob Gronkowski in the message.

"You’ve grown so much, and not just in height (seriously, watch out @gronk)," wrote the former New England Patriots quarterback. "You’ve grown in kindness, smarts and all-around awesomeness. Your ability to make people laugh, your knack for solving problems and your endless debating skills make you a force to be reckoned with. We love you so much. You are a blessing to us all and we adore you."

Bundchen also took to Instagram to share her birthday message.

"Happy birthday to the sweetest boy," wrote the Brazilian model. "You have the biggest heart, and I feel so lucky I get to learn with you everyday. Te amo muito Ps. One day, your baby will stand as tall as you are, and you won’t be ready for it."

Brady and Bundchen included photos of their son on the football field and doing other activities like bike riding and wakeboarding. Earlier in the week, the former couple celebrated their daughter Vivian's birthday and sent her a special message.

How does Gisele Bundchen feel about her son playing football?

Tom Brady has mentioned that he and Gisele Bundchen's son Benjamin began playing football this year. He aspires to follow in Rob Gronkowski's footsteps as a tight end and not become a quarterback like his dad.

Gisele Bundchen, who was skeptical about the dangers of football while married to Brady, spoke about their son's football journey. In a PEOPLE magazine in the fall, she mentioned Benjamin is wearing his dad's iconic number 12 for his jersey number.

“They're getting to know friends in school," said Bundchen. "They like it. It’s just all new. But they're really liking it and they're getting into their things. Benny, 13, has been playing football for the first time (He’s No. 12, just like his dad)."

"He just started. I just feel so proud of them. They're so loving. They're growing up to be just so thoughtful and considerate of others.”

Bundchen also mentioned that both of her children are trying new activities and that she's there to support them.