Gisele Bundchen addresses her feelings towards son Benjamin following in Tom Brady's footsteps

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady divorced after 13 years of marriage last October, but are co-parenting two kids together. The supermodel recently spoke about their son Benjamin and her thoughts on him being like his dad.

Bundchen commented on her son's relationship with Brady in an exclusive interview with People magazine. She talked about Benjamin is going down a similar path to his dad:

“They're getting to know friends in school. They like it. It’s just all new. But they're really liking it and they're getting into their things [...] Benny, 13, has been playing football for the first time. (He’s No. 12, just like his dad).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He just started. I just feel so proud of them. They're so loving. They're growing up to be just so thoughtful and considerate of others.”

Expand Tweet

Bundchen also spoke about her divorce from Tom Brady and moving to Tampa, where he spent the last three seasons of his career. Throughout all of that, she was dealing with two parents who were ill:

“It's been very tough on my family. It's been a lot — in every area of my life. I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.”

She and Brady are co-parenting when it comes to Benjamin and their 10-year-old daughter, Vivian. Bundchen noted that Benjamin is a pianist and an artist, while Vivian loves horse jumping.

Could Benjamin follow in Tom Brady's footsteps?

Benjamin's dad is arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Tom Brady retired after 23 seasons in the league in February. He spent the first two decades in the league with the New England Patriots. Brady played in nine Super Bowls with the team, winning six Lombardi trophies.

Expand Tweet

The former three-time MVP then took his talents to the Buccaneers after the 2019 season. Brady won his seventh and final Super Bowl in the 2020 campaign. He is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (89,214) and touchdowns (649).

We'll see if Benjamin becomes the next great quarterback in his family.