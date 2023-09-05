Tom Brady may be done playing football, but he is not done contributing to the sport he loves.

Next year, he will begin his broadcasting contract with Fox, wherein he will serve as the network's lead NFL analyst. Said contract is the largest in sportscasting history, already adding to the amount of money he earned both on and off the field. And that is not to mention his minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

But in the near future, Brady may get to see one of his sons playing - just not in the position that he had during his heyday.

Tom Brady's son Benjamin wants to be a tight end, emulate Rob Gronkowski

On the Season 3 premiere of his Let's Go! podcast, Tom Brady revealed to co-hosts Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray that Benjamin, his son with Gisele Bundchen, had decided to start playing football. So he asked Benjamin what he wanted to be, and it was not quarterback:

"He wants to be a tight end like Gronk, and he's gonna be a little beast. He's an amazing kid and he's got a lot of talents. He's a really talented musician and artist. And then he told me this year, "Dad, I'm playing football." And I was like, "What do you wanna play?" And he was like, "Tight end. I wanna be like Gronk!"'

Upon realizing this, Brady called his former favorite passing target, Rob Gronkowski, to relay the development:

"So I actually texted Gronk and I'm like, "Yo, my boy wants to be like you!" And he loved it… So I'm out there in the backyard throwing around last night, my daughter's got me kicking the soccer ball. And [I’m] really enjoying this new experience. And there's so much to life that is here to live."

Tom Brady's son Benjamin is also a musician

Sport is not the only thing Benjamin wants to excel at. He is a very gifted musician, being able to play piano and sing(which he shares with his siblings Jack and Vivian).

Brady actually discussed this with People:

"My son plays by ear too. He doesn't like looking at notes, so he hears something and tries to play it. He's very talented. It's really fun for me to see."

Football players dabbling in music is nothing new, though- Kadarius Toney (aka Yung Joka) and Est Gee (fka George Albert Stone III) come to mind. Even the much-maligned Antonio Brown has dabbled in the art, epecially with his friendship with Kanye West.