IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady walks down memory lane on daughter Vivian’s 11th birthday one day after her jiu-jitsu lesson with Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady is celebrating his daughter Vivian on her 11th birthday. The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback took to Instagram on Tuesday morning and wrote a heartfelt message for his only daughter.

Brady wrote:

"Happy 11th birthday to the sweetest little angel in my life! 😇 Watching you grow into the amazing person you are brings me so much joy. You are always a bright star 🌟 to all of us. Keep shining girlie girl, and never stop being the special, unique person you are. I Love you to the moon and back!"

Tom Brady included several photos of Vivian. There were a few photos of the father/daughter duo together, as well as photos of Vivian playing tennis and spending time with her brothers. Brady even included a photo of his daughter holding a football while sporting his famous eyeblack under her eyes.

Tom Brady posted photos of his daughter Vivian throughout the years in honor of her birthday.

Vivian is Tom Brady's only daughter and youngest child. Brady and Gisele Bundchen also have a 13-year-old son Benjamin. He shares his son Jack with Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's kids continue to take Jiu-Jitsu lessons

Just ahead of their daughter's 11th birthday, Gisele Bundchen took time to recognize her and her children's jiu-jitsu instructors. Gisele Bundchen, who recently earned her purple belt in the discipline, posted photos on her Instagram stories, thanking Joaquim Valente for all of his instructions in jiu-jitsu:

"Thank you for teaching us this incredible art that helps us on and off the mat."

Gisele Bundchen and her children Benjamin and Vivian have become fans of Jiu-Jitsu.

Gisele Bundchen and her two children have become close friends with the Valente family in the past few years. Joaquim Valente even joined them on a trip last year after her divorce from Tom Brady, which sparked relationship rumors.

Gisele Bundchen posts birthday tribute to daughter

After the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted his birthday tribute for his daughter, so did the former super model. She too called their daughter 'sunshine' and expressed her pride:

"Happy birthday my little sunshine! I am so proud of you in every way. Thank you for making my life so much brighter! Te amo muito"

She added photos of the two horseback riding, doing yoga, traveling and Vivian snuggling with her kitten.