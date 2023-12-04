IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's kids get jiu-jitsu lessons from Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's breakup was an unexpected start to the 2022 NFL season. Together for over a decade, the two icons were the NFL's power couple, always there to support each other through various milestones.

Having said that, another hobby of Bundchen's is jiu-jitsu, which she and the children seem to have taken up since after the divorce. This week, Gisele seems to have become a purple belt in jiu-jitsu, sharing highlights from the trip on Instagram.

Image credit: Gisele Bundchen's official Instagram page.

The person Gisele was thanking was Joaquim Valente, their jiu-jitsu instructor.

"Congratulations @valantebrothers on 30 years! Your discipline and values are inspiring."

The family seems to be close friends with their instructor, who has also accompanied them on a few vacations.

Image Credit: Gisele Bundchen's official Instagram account

"Thank you for teaching us this incredible art that helps us on and off the mat."

While multiple rumors circled Brady and Bundchen's separation, the couple managed the situation well. Now that they are focusing on their careers plus their family time, one can surely see Tom Brady hanging out more with his children and family.

Furthermore, Gisele frequently travels with their two children, Vivian and Ben. They were spotted at the beach or on a walk earlier this year, making the most of their time together.

Gisele Bundchen was linked to Joaquim Valente months after Tom Brady's death.

Weeks after her divorce, Bundchen was linked to her Jiu-jitsu instructor, Valente

While Brady was also involved in dating rumors, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has yet to publicly address the rumors or speculation. Gisele, however, cleared up the rumors during her exclusive interview with Vanity Fair:

"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," Bundchen said. "[Joaquim Valente]'s our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."

The Brazilian supermodel was quick to shut down the rumors, while also admitting that such rumors were expected post-divorce.