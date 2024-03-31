“I’m disappointed”: Sarah Hyland opens up on how she got to know about her future with Love Island USA

American actress Sarah Hyland, mostly famous for her role in Modern Family, was replaced by Vanderpump Rules cast member Ariana Madix on Love Island USA. Sarah joined the Peacock dating show as a host back in August 2022. As per People on March 28, 2024, Sarah posted an Instagram story, confirming her departure from Love Island USA.

Sarah Hyland informed her fans that "she is sad" she can't return as a host but "hopes to see lots of love" this summer. The former show host, however, revealed she only received a text from the management that she was being replaced:

“Well, I just got a text. I’m disappointed the news had to break this way but it is in fact true that I will not be returning to the island this summer.”

In her Instagram story, Sarah further revealed the main reason behind her exit. She hinted at an "exciting new project" that was clashing with the filming dates of Love Island USA.

Ariana Madix replaces Sarah Hyland as the Love Island USA host

On Friday, March 29, 2024, Bravo star Ariana Madix posted a reel to her Instagram account, announcing her hosting debut. In the short video, Ariana revealed she is ready to "stir up some trouble in paradise":

"See you in the villa for an all-new season of @loveislandusa hosted by me!"

Since the "Scandoval" drama on Vanderpump Rules, Ariana Madix has been focusing on her new career ventures. This is not the first time she has appeared on Love Island USA. In July 2023, the Dancing with the Stars alum hosted a Mr. and Mrs. game on the series, in which the cast members had to see "who's actually been taking the time to get to know one another.”

Hinting at the cheating scandal on Vanderpump Rules season 10, Ariana Madix stated:

“Take it from me, it's important to know who you're dating or sharing a bed with, and if they're not the one for you, trust me, it's better to find out sooner rather than later.”

Ariana's nine-year relationship came to an end after her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval was caught cheating on her with his fellow cast mate Rachel Leviss. Soon after a messy breakup, the two parted ways, and Ariana moved on, she is currently dating a fitness instructor Daniel Wai.

Since then, the Love Island USA host has been busy working on opening a sandwich shop called Something About Her with her costar Katie Maloney. She has also published a book Single AF Cocktails and is currently starring in Chicago as Roxie Hart for her Broadway debut.

Sarah Hyland, on the other hand, has kept her "exciting project" a secret. Simon Thomas, the executive producer for the dating show appreciated Sarah's hosting skills in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter on August 27, 2023:

“She’s just such a natural and so likable and, you know, I think the Islanders all look up to her as well. So she’s been, she’s just a joy."

Though fans expect Sarah to at least make a guest appearance, till then they can welcome Ariana Madix as the new host for Love Island USA.

The new season is set to release in summer 2024. All previous seasons of the dating show are available on Peacock.