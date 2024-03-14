Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix feels hurt because of Scheana Shay's behavior 

As the eleventh season of Vanderpump Rules carries on, unresolved tensions among the cast members are slowly but surely making it to the surface. Following the airing of the seventh episode of Vanderpump Rules season 11, Ariana Madix revealed to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she felt hurt because of a particular remark made by her cast mate Scheana Shay.

The irony of the situation lies in the fact that until this point in the new season, Ariana had actually considered Scheana to be among her dependable friends.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix further went on to disclose that Scheana Shay's general attitude throughout the entirety of the current season has assumed an offensive and hurtful tone. Despite appearing to be on pleasant terms in front of the reality television cameras, Ariana's underlying feud with Scheana is now out in the open.

Here's everything we know.

What happened between Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay?

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix voiced her opinion on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen regarding Scheana Shay's hurtful comments made to her. She said:

"During the filming, I was definitely not aware of a lot of things that were being said behind my back, I love Scheana dearly, but a lot of things that were said were hurtful. Specifically, it’s hard to pinpoint something; it’s just kind of this general attitude towards me that I’ve been seeing is pretty hurtful."

In addition to exploring the intricacies of their relationship, host Andy Cohen reflected on a conversation between Shay and Madix's ex-partner, Tom Sandoval. Cohen emphasized the closeness of their bond by pointing out that Sandoval had given Scheana a financial loan at a pivotal moment in her life.

After giving the situation some thought, Madix declared that she agreed with Sandoval's choice to help Scheana when she needed it. Ariana further added that she was around Tom back when this situation arose and had supported his decision back then.

What happened in Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 7?

A heady cocktail of drama unfolded on the most recent episode of Vanderpump Rules season 11. Scheana visited Villa Rosa to see Lisa, mourning the loss of friendship following the fact that she could no longer spend time with Sandoval. Lisa questioned if Scheana had discussed it with Ariana, to which Scheana replied:

"It’s just hard when I try to tell her how I’m feeling, she literally said, ‘I don’t want to hear about it.’"

In her confessional, Scheana discussed her relationship with Ariana. On the other hand, Lala and Ariana had coffee together. Lala broke down when Ariana revealed that Scheana had called her from Tahoe crying, saying that she had never seen Scheana that distraught.

Lala was baffled at the fact that Ariana didn't stand up for Scheana against the hatred she received online for the photo she took with Sandoval. Ariana later made a statement on social media stating that she opposed overcompensating, and Lala then questioned her about why she was unable to convince her followers to give Scheana some space. Ariana replied to her confirming that it was possible.

However, Ariana was unwilling to change her mind about giving Sandoval access to her life via mutual connections. She made it clear during the last episode of the Bravo show that she would flee any setting that made her feel uncomfortable as she doesn't want to be around Sandoval at all.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 airs new episodes on Mondays at 9 PM on Bravo.