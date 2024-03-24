Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent addresses rumor of conflict with Ariana Madix during reunion 

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has responded to the rumours that she will have a fallout with Ariana Madix at the reunion of season 11. On Wednesday, March 20, Lala Kent made an appearance on the show, The Talk. Co-host Sheryl Underwood confronted the reality TV star about a viral tweet that teased the friendship fallout between Lala and Ariana, which has fans on edge.

The Vanderpump Rules fame acknowledged knowing about the tweet which hints that the conflict might ruin their friendship. While bracing fans for the reunion segment, Lala Kent admitted viewers will be in for some serious drama. She teased:

“I think the exact [fan] tweet was ‘Ariana eviscerated Lala at the reunion and it was friendship ruining.’ And only one of those things is true. I’ll let you all decide.”

Lala Kent reflects on her mindset on Vanderpump Rules season 11

Lana Kent has been receiving public backlash ever since the premiere of Vanderpump Rules season 11. Viewers have taken to social media accusing Lala and Scheana Shay of being jealous of Ariana Madix’s success.

Many netizens called them out for not being a supportive friend to Ariana, who was heartbroken after Scandoval - a cheating controversy involving Tom Sandoval (Ariana's boyfriend of nine years) and and cast member, Rachel Leviss.

Lala Kent explains she stands by everything that was said on the show by her, highlighting how Scandoval coincided with her split from Randall Emmett. She continued:

“I stand by everything that I said last season, even last season’s reunion. And I stand by everything I said this season. I’m in a different place than I was last year. Scandoval ran very parallel with where I was in my heartbreak, so I was out for blood.”

During the interview, Lala also reflected that she had been more "compassionate" this season as she embarked on a journey of embracing motherhood again.

More about Lala Kent’s second pregnancy

On March 4, the Vanderpump Rules star publicly disclosed she is expecting her second baby. The official announcement was made on Instagram where Lala declared in her maternity post, “I'm expanding my pod." The carousal included a monochromatic photograph of the reality star flaunting her pregnant belly alongside her 3-year-old daughter, Ocean.

In the next slide, the mother-daughter duo were seen smiling as bottles of vitamins lay in front of them. The comment section of the announcement post was filled with congratulatory messages for the mommy-to-be.

Lala Kent shares Ocean with her ex-boyfriend Randall Emmett, whom she met while working at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant in 2015. She was filming for Vanderpump Rules’ season 4 at the time, but chose to keep her partner’s identity a secret. Their relationship was made public after Randall’s divorce from actress Ambyr Childers was finalized.

Though Randall avoided cameras for many seasons, he made his appearance on the reality TV show during season 8. In September 2020, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. Lala Kent and Randall Emmett called off their engagement a year later in October 2021 with the former accusing Randall of cheating on her multiple times.

In January 2024, Lala spoke at length about planning her second pregnancy via intrauterine insemination (IUI) procedure during an interview with Cosmopolitan. A couple of months later, Lala confirmed she had conceived a second child.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 airs new episodes every Tuesday, exclusively on Bravo.