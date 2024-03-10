Fans believe Vanderpump Rules Lala Kent took a dig at RHOBH star Denise Richards with OnlyFans caption

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's recent Instagram post has sparked speculation among fans about potential tension between her and Denise Richards. The reality star shared a series of maternity photos on Friday, March 8, with a cryptic caption that caught the attention of many.

Fans are under the impression that the Vanderpump Rules celebrity has thrown shade at Denise Richards for owing an OnlyFans account. In the post, Lala flaunts her baby bump, donning a body-hugging gray ensemble, as the camera captures her smiling. While sharing the new photos, Lala wrote,

"Don’t come for me when you’re on OnlyFans for $7."

Why do fans think Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent is taking a dig at Denise Richards?

Viewers witnessed a heated confrontation between Erika Jayne and Denise Richards during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired in December 2023. The clash arose after Erika, 52, made multiple remarks about Denise’s OnlyFans account on the Bravo series. While at a dinner with Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais, Erika commented:

"Did you know that it’s $7 for a naked bundle of Denise Richards on OnlyFans."

The question was later followed by Erika suggesting, "It started out as porn, that’s really what it is." Later, Erika also took a sly dig at Denise Richard’s daughter being on the adult site, asking, "Who’s more profitable." The confrontation between the two arose when Denise expressed her objection to Erika and Lisa Rinna discussing threesomes at the latter’s house party.

Denise claimed her daughter, Sami, 19, overheard their entire conversation. Erika Jayne snapped back:

"OK, your oldest daughter’s on OnlyFans. She doesn’t know [what a threesome is]."

Denise called it a "low blow" on Erika’s part to bring up her daughter’s OnlyFans account in the conversation. To which the latter responded:

"You came in slurring inarticulate, could not string two words together and wanted to call me a b*tch. You want me to sit here and pretend like it didn’t happen? What do you think, I’m not going to go to OnlyFans? I’m not going to go as f**king low as I can? Have you met me? … So here we are."

Erika implied Denise "asked for" the low remarks when she came at her to blow the issue out of proportion. She also highlighted how nobody remembered the conversation about “threesomes” until Denise brought it up.

Now, after reading Lala Kent’s cryptic caption, fans speculate if the Vanderpump Rules star is taking Erika Jayne’s side. Several claim Lala is likely coming after Denise Richards with the “$7 only fans” mention in her Instagram post. Many fans have asked Lala Kent if there’s some inside Bravo beef going on between the celebrities.

Fans react to Lala Kent's Instagram caption (Image via Instagram/@lalakent)

The controversial Instagram post from Lala Kent comes just days after she announced her pregnancy on social media. The Vanderpump Rules star confirmed she is expecting her second child on Sunday, March 3. "I'm expanding my pod," the mom-to-be, 33, captioned the happy post.

Lala Kent flaunted her baby bump in a close-up monochromatic still clicked with her daughter, Ocean, 2, standing by her side. The Vanderpump Rules star shares Ocean with her ex, Randall Emmett.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 airs new episodes every Tuesday, exclusively on Bravo.