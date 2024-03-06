“You isolate, you groom, you lie”: Lala Kent blasts Tom Sandoval in Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 6

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Titled Saw It On The Graham, episode 6 featured Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix interviewing people for their sandwich shop while the rest of the cast was in Lake Tahoe. However, the trip wasn't as smooth as they'd hoped.

Fans of the show finally witnessed a much-awaited confrontation between Tom Sandoval and Lala Kent that had been teased in the trailer. During a heated argument, Kent called Sandoval out for not taking accountability for his actions.

While on a yacht ride, Lala told him that she wanted to talk to him like a normal human being. However, Tom brought up her relationship with Randall Emmett, highlighting how she lied to people for six years compared to his 7-month secret affair with Raquel Leviss. The conversation heated up, and Lala Kent lost her cool. Mid-conversation, she walked away by saying:

"You isolate, you groom, you lie. You look people in their face. I don't know you? I think I know you real well."

Lala Kent and Tom Sandoval find themselves in hot waters in Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 6

During Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 6, Tom Sandoval and Lala Kent found themselves in hot water while on a yacht. The two had a tense argument after Lala Kent attempted to speak with the Bravo celebrity in the hopes of getting him to apologize to her for being hypocritical.

The Vanderpump Rules star asked Tom whether the cast engaged in talks with him since he was there, and he said yes. She stated that it made her happy but asked him whether she could ask him a question.

Kent recalled Tom telling her to be real about her life while he was sleeping with Rachel Leviss. She asked him how he could say all those things to her while continuing to deceive Ariana and the rest of the crew. Kent noted that she genuinely wanted to know and called it a "mindf*ck."

Tom tried to turn his issues around and said that Lala's entire life was a mystery and not up for discussion for years, and the cast respected that. In a confessional, Tom added that while he did lie about a 7-month-long relationship, Lala lied about a few years of a 6-year-long relationship.

He told the Vanderpump Rules cast member that it appeared that they were only permitted to discuss topics that she was comfortable with. Lala Kent admitted to her past and said that they could have a "hay day" talking about it. However, since Sandoval hadn't been a friend to her, the discussion about her life was off-limits to him.

"You looked at me in my eyes and told me that I needed to be real when you were doing what you were doing. That is f*cked up."

Lala stated that she was so happy to have this conversation because she thought he was going to apologize to her, but the cast member wanted to hold her to her past once again. She noted that it wasn't about her but about him, and Tom said he was taking accountability for his actions, but the female cast member disagreed.

"All of us are really putting our f*cking lives out there, and you are not!" Tom yelled.

Kent asked the other cast members whether she was losing her mind and called Tom Sandoval insane. In a confessional, she said that she may have overestimated the "self-work" Tom had been doing.

"I felt bad for you for five f*cking seconds! And now you're proving to me that you are terrifying. You are f*cking terrifying. You know what, I'm happy with the human that I am. I've made a lot of mistakes. And you are not gonna be the one that I sit there and go 'Tom Sandoval don't approve.' Thank God you don't."

The Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member walked away to calm herself down while Scheana Shay explained to Tom that Lala was as upset as she was. Soon after, Kent and Sandoval continued to speak calmly about the issues and attempted to resolve them.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return next week with another episode on Bravo.