"Worst nightmare": Vanderpump Rules fans react to Scheana and Brock's fight 

Vanderpump Rules season 11 returned with a brand new episode on Tuesday, February 27, on Bravo. Titled Lake It or Break It, episode 5 focused on several dynamics of the show's cast with James, introducing Ally to a new addition to their family, and the group's time out at Lake Tahoe.

One of the major talking points of the latest episode was Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' clash over hiring a nanny for their Summer Moon. Vanderpump Rules fans are divided about their argument. Some empathised with Scheana, understanding her anxiousness toward leaving her daughter with a stranger. Many, however, think Scheana should listen to her husband.

Meanwhile, a few found them both "annoying." User @waspokey reacted to their fight on X:

"I feel like spending any time with Scheana and Brock would be my worst nightmare. They are bad on their own, but together?"

What went wrong between Scheana and Brock on Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 5?

Expand Tweet

The Vanderpump Rules star met the Australian rugby player in 2019 at a music festival and Scheana confirmed their relationship officially that November. Brock, who has two kids from his previous relationship, welcomed his first child with Scheana in April 2021. That July, the athlete proposed to Scheana and the duo tied the knot in August 2022, with their daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies as the flower girl.

Since then, Scheana has publicly opened up about her struggle with postpartum OCD. Additionally, it is known to Vanderpump Rules viewers that Scheana and Brock split the childcare duties 50-50. After giving birth, the reality star told People, how they've been swapping parental responsibilities to balance their life:

"I do one night, [Brock will] do the next night. We have a nice recliner chair in her nursery that we sleep on a lot of nights. But yeah, we're figuring it out."

In episode 5, Scheana voiced her problem about leaving her daughter with anyone outside of her family. The issue is difficult to deal with for Brock, as he wants to hire a "consistent nanny" to look after Summer Moon. The couple got into a verbal spat discussing the matter, while Scheana was shopping for a bathing suit before going to Lake Tahoe. Brock noted:

"It'd be best for us to find somebody outside of your friends and mother that can actually be professional about doing their job. We need somebody to be there for us."

He asked:

"Maybe you could tell me why I can't get a nanny apart from your mum and family coz I'm not having your mum around 24/7 for the rest of my life."

Scheana highlighted it is he who is okay with the idea of hiring a stranger and leaving their daughter with them while they go on a trip, but she isn't. The reality star explained:

"I'm saying that when we have trips and stuff, I'm not just leaving her with some nanny."

Brock accused Scheana of being anxious about not being good enough as a parent and began yelling at her in public. Scheana, upset with her husband's comments, snapped back:

"It's weird that we're arguing in a store. I wouldn't argue with you in front of people we don't know in a store. So f*cking awkward."

Vanderpump Rules fans have taken to social media to express their mixed opinions on the fight:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return with episode 6 on Tuesday, March 5, exclusively on Bravo.