"Extremely vulnerable": Vanderpump Rules fans react to Scheana Shay opening up about mental health issues 

Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiered on January 30, 2024. Cast member Scheana Shay has since been in the limelight, especially after she opened up about her mental health struggles in an interview with PEOPLE. During the red-carpet event at the premiere, Shay revealed she was being treated for postpartum OCD, following the birth of her two-year-old daughter Summer Moon.

Expand Tweet

After hearing the Vanderpump Rules star speak about her mental health struggles, several fans of the Bravo show took to social media platform X to discuss the same. One user noted how "getting real with post-partum" is "an extremely vulnerable thing" and admired the reality star for opening up the conversation around it.

Fans react to Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay opening up about her mental health struggles

As per reports by the Hollywood Reporter, Scheana Shay spoke about the changes that the OCD diagnosis has brought to her life during the same interview with PEOPLE.

"I feel like, especially as a mom, postpartum OCD is something that’s not talked about. It’s misdiagnosed. A lot of people don’t know what’s wrong with them. And so once I figured this out, I was like, ‘Oh my God. Now it makes sense.'"

Right after news broke of Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay opening up about her mental health issues, many fans of the Bravo star took to their social media handles to express their support and offer words of encouragement to her.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What happened on Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 2?

In the most recent episode of the popular Bravo show, Tom Sandoval expected to celebrate his accomplishments when he got home but found himself in a complex situation with Ariana Madix.

According to ScreenRant, Tom was not present for the premiere, since the first episode showed the cast in their post-"Scandoval" lifestyle, establishing Ariana's incredibly hectic existence following the controversy.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 2 opened with Tom returning to his and Ariana's shared residence at the end of the first episode, eager to celebrate his birthday in the middle of significant personal milestones. He revealed that he had been waiting for the opportunity to exact revenge on himself for his previous deeds while overseas filming for Special Forces. Although Tom didn't feel at home, he hoped to make the most of it by acknowledging his advancement.

Viewers of the Bravo show also learned that Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval are no longer friends, and Tom intends to have a conversation to sort things out.

As the episode progressed, one of Tom's few friends dropped by his house when he got back to Los Angeles. After the issue caused some strain on their joint company, Schwartz & Sandy's, Tom's trainer, Jason, inquired about his relationship with Tom Schwartz.

As per ScreenRant, although Tom expressed disappointment that Schwartz had not been defending him in the media, he also said that he understood why his best friend and business partner was offended. In an attempt to diffuse the situation before it worsened, Tom claimed he needed to speak with Schwartz.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 airs new episodes every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.